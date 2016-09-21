Tennis: Peaking toward the tournament

Osakis' Kiara Hensley gets to a shot at the net during her third doubles match against Parkers Prairie with teammate Dinara Dykema on Tuesday night. (Eric Morken | Osakis Review)

Osakis senior Liz Sabrowski puts away a shot in the first doubles match with fellow senior Nicolle Klukken on Tuesday against Parkers Prairie. Sabrowski and Klukken are the two seniors on Osakis' roster this fall. (Eric Morken | Osakis Review)

Eighth grader Tia Dykema returns a shot against senior Kathryn Burquest of Parkers Prairie on Tuesday night. Dykema is anchoring the first singles spot in the lineup for the Silverstreaks this season. (Eric Morken | Osakis Review)

Osakis sophomore Shea Olson hits a backhand return against Parkers Prairie's Maddie Schroeder on Tuesday night. Olson won 6-0, 6-1 and has helped anchor the singles lineup in the second spot all season. (Eric Morken | Osakis Review)

The Osakis tennis team had the goal of getting to the point where the Silverstreaks will be a dangerous team to play come tournament time at the beginning of October.

With a young roster, that’s a process, but Osakis is getting to where it feels like it can compete with the likes of defending section champion Minnewaska in a few weeks.

“Minnewaska is obviously the favorite, but I think we’re getting there,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “We’ll have to get (to Minnewaska) because Benson has a strong team and with that section, we don’t play everybody so I’m not sure about some others. We’ve really stressed to the girls to just play. Have fun. It can be a tough game to play when you get tight, which can happen when you go in as favorites. We’re looking forward to being the team that can pull an upset instead of the team that’s being chased all the time.”

The Silverstreaks have been that hunted program in recent years. That’s changed a bit this season with a young group that has just two seniors on the roster in the first doubles duo of Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky. They helped Osakis to a quick 7-0 win against Parkers Prairie on Tuesday evening by winning 6-1, 6-2 against Abby Burquest and Kamryn Arceneau.

“I think they’ve had a great season,” Maddock said of his two seniors. “It’s good, quiet leadership. They show up and do their jobs and they lead well through their effort and how they approach things in practice. You couldn’t ask for anything more. They’ve done a good job at that first doubles spot.”

The second doubles team of juniors Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth are also regular varsity players from a year ago who are helping to lead this young nucleus. At the top of the singles lineup is an eighth grader in Tia Dykema and a sophomore in Shea Olson at the second spot. Both players swept their way to wins against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Dykema matched up against a senior in Kathryn Burquest and won 6-3, 6-3. Once they hit the court, age is just a number for the youngster who has grown to show she can play at this level.

“It’s been really fun,” Dykema said. “It was good to get some early wins this season, and get going.”

Winning breeds confidence, and the Silverstreaks have done enough of that to prove that they are not in full rebuilding mode. This program tends to reload instead.

“We take pride in that,” Dykema said. “I’m still young, and for the young kids, it’s nice to give them the confidence to know that they can do this.”

Dykema was talking specifically of winning another Prairie Conference Tournament this past weekend. Osakis has dominated this league in recent years, and that hasn’t changed. The Silverstreaks wrapped up the tournament title this past weekend by totaling 25 points. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle was a distant second with 16.

“We’re coming along pretty good,” Olson said. “We still have a ways to go with just being more comfortable with the things we’re doing, but I think we’re doing good so far. We just need to keep improving that.”

Part of improving means knowing when to sit back and play defense and when to be more aggressive. Olson wanted to be more assertive offensively coming into the day, and says that’s the biggest thing she took from her win at second singles.

These players are learning they can still win at a high level within conference play. Now, they want to improve to the point where they can do the same come section tournament time.

“We play a lot of good players, and it’s usually a lot of back and forth, baseline hitting so that we can keep the ball in play,” Olson said. “As the year goes on, I think we’re learning a lot more about how to come up to the net and do the best to take charge of the situation.”

Maddock sees the ability in his players to do that. It’s all part of the progression for this group.

“We had a lot of confidence in them,” he said. “We started to see toward the end of last year that Shea could really play and Tia, you never know for sure, but she was starting to show that she could step in right away and be pretty dynamic. It’s been probably a little better than expected (overall). It’s a good group of kids. They work hard. They just go out and play and they’re also kids who put a lot of time in on their own, and it shows.”

The Silverstreaks would love to be rewarded for that with another shot at Minnewaska after falling to them in the section title match last season and again in a 5-2 match this year. Getting back to the section finals is a goal for this group in the immediate future.

As for the distant future, the experience gained this season can only help as they work to regain their spot atop the section field.

“I just think once we get more experience, we’ll be able to do so many great things and take charge offensively but also be able to play defensively if we have to,” Olson said. “We’ll have the confidence to win a lot of matches.”

MATCH SUMMARY

Osakis 7, Parkers Prairie

SINGLES – No. 1 – T. Dykema (O) def. Kathryn Burquest, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 – Olson (O) def. Maddie Schroeder, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 – Lauren Scherr (O) def. Kaylee Esterburg, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 – Camryn Hoffarth (O) def. Ana Marguard, 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLES – Nicole Klukken/Liz Sabrowsky (O) def. Abby Burquest/Kamryn Arceneau, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 – Kali Giesler/Karlee Hoffarth (O) def. Summer Dobratz/Megan Arens, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 – Kiara Hensley/Dinara Dykema (O) def. Grace Roers/Katelyn Schlosser, 6-3, 6-2