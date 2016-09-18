The Osakis tennis team had a successful run this past week, claiming the Prairie Conference tournament title Saturday after earning a 5-2 conference win at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Upsala-Swanville on Thursday.

"The girls had a strong performance winning the Prairie Conference tournament championship today," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "We continue to have positive results and that is only helping with this team's confidence level."

The Silverstreaks (6-2) had their second and third doubles teams of Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler and Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema place first in Saturday's tournament, while Tia Dykema (first singles), Shea Olson (second singles) and Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky (first doubles) finished as the runners-up.

Osakis swept the doubles positions in Thursday's win over LPGE-USA, as Lauren Scherr and Camryn Hoffarth also collected wins at third and fourth singles, respectively.

"The girls played well today in getting a big conference win," Maddock said. "We dominated the matches we thought we had the advantage in and Tia and Shea really played good matches versus two highly regarded experienced players."

TENNIS SUMMARY

PRAIRIE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT TEAM TOTALS - 1. Osakis - 25; 2. LPGE-USA - 16; 3. Parkers Prairie - 15; 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa - 8; 5. St. John's Prep - 6

Osakis 5, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Upsala-Swanville 2

SINGLES - No. 1 - Abby Ecker (L) def. T. Dykema, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 - Ali Ecker (L) def. Olson, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Lupita Mora, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 - C. Hoffarth (O) def. Kalley Levine, 6-2, 6-1

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Alison Gugglbeger/Mariah Cebulla, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Giesler/K. Hoffarth (O) def. Erin Blanchard/Emily Berscheit, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 - Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Abbie Larson/Sara McCoy, 6-0, 6-2