    Volleyball: Osakis rolls past Swanville to stay unbeaten in Prairie play

    By Will Benson Today at 9:51 a.m.

    The Osakis volleyball team remains unbeaten in Prairie Conference play through three matches with a road sweep at Swanville on Tuesday night.

    “This was a great team effort tonight,” head coach Kirsten Wessel said. “Everyone got in the game at some point and contributed to points. We have a very talented JV also, so it's nice to get them a little varsity time too.”

    The Silverstreaks (6-6, 3-0 Prairie) closed out the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 Prairie) with a convincing 25-8 third set after earning 25-19 and 25-16 wins.

    Kayla Sorenson led the Osakis attack with 10 kills and three aces, while Jessica Bliese added eight kills.

    Hannah Lien dished out 14 assists to go with eight digs defensively and Jordyn Stroup added 11 assists and 10 digs.

    “Morgan [Staloch] and Kayla connected on some incredible quick sets from Hannah and Jordyn Stroup,” Wessel said. “Jordyn Rajdl and Jessica had some strong, untouched kills that really ignited the team. Emma [Johnson] did a great job of taking charge in the back row and Hannah really stepped up on defense. They all do a nice job of reading and reacting on defense. Swanville played some great defense for the first two games, but I think we wore them down by game three.”

    MATCH SUMMARYOsakis 3, Swanville 0(25-19, 25-16, 25-8)

    OSAKIS – Cindy VanAcker – 1 kill; Johnson – 2 aces, 6 digs; Lien – 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 assists, 8 digs; Bliese – 8 kills; Rajdl – 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Stroup – 2 aces, 1 kill, 11 assists, 10 digs; Sorenson – 3 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Megan Peikert – 2 digs; Staloch – 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

