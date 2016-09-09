Football: Osakis earns redemption over OTC

Osakis junior receiver Josh Peterka prepares to haul in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Zach Weir down the left sideline during the second quarter against Ottertail Central at home on Friday night. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

Osakis junior tailback Colton Waldvogel races past Ottertail Central senior Austin Eckhoff after breaking four tackles on an 89-yard touchdown run in the first quarter at home on Friday night. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

Osakis senior Zach Weir (left) stares down the sideline after intercepting a pass in Bulldogs’ territory during the first quarter in a district game against Ottertail Central at home on Friday night. The Silverstreaks used stifling defense to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 23-12 victory. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

The Osakis football team did not start off on the right foot in Friday’s home opener with Ottertail Central – a team that dominated in a 57-0 win last season.

The Silverstreaks botched the snap on a punt attempt four minutes into the night, giving the visiting Bulldogs prime field position in the red zone.

But the Osakis defense held firm, holding OTC, a co-op of Battle Lake and Henning, out of the end zone in four plays.

After forcing the turnover on downs deep in Osakis territory, junior tailback Colton Waldvogel exploded to the right, breaking four tackles on his way to an 89-yard touchdown dash with 6:20 left in the first.

From that turning point on, Osakis never trailed, eventually avenging its 2015 loss with a 23-12 district victory.

“That was probably the turning point. That huge run made us believe 100 percent that we could win this,” senior running back Logan Wolf said, who iced the game with an interception on fourth down with three minutes left in the contest. “Having a lot of seniors helps a lot, but we had a lot of heart.”

Senior Zach Weir got the Silverstreaks (2-0) the ball right back after Waldvogel’s sprint with an interception on third and long two minutes later at the Bulldogs’ 32. The offense capitalized on the first play after the pick on an inside reverse to score Wolf – giving Osakis a 13-0 lead through one.

“It’s probably my favorite play – criss-cross. I saw it right there, right away and I knew I was in,” Wolf explained. “It’s a win, but we have to come out strong next week. We can celebrate this now, but next week we have to get our heads back in the game and be ready.”

OTC (0-2) answered with a three-yard touchdown plunge by senior back Sylvan Graham-Blackman to cut the deficit to seven early in the second after Osakis’ Luke Imdieke muffed a punt to give the Bulldogs the ball near midfield late in the opening quarter.

Gage Larson returned the kickoff to midfield, setting Weir up for a 34-yard scoring hookup with junior receiver Josh Peterka down the left sideline, handing Osakis a 20-6 advantage into the break after the defense forced a fumble in the red zone on the Bulldogs’ final drive of the half.

“We were rolling really well up 13-zip and had a mistake on another special teams play. OTC came back and scored to make a game of it, but we had the play with Zach and Josh connecting for the big pass down the sideline,” head coach Bill Infanger said. “It was a lot of our guys stepping up and answering tonight when they needed to.”

Osakis’ junior kicker Reid DeWenter scored the lone points of the third on a 27-yard field goal, but the Bulldogs’ top receiver in senior Eric Van Erp wrestled away a 10-yard fade from Weir, who appeared to have the inside position, narrowing the gap to 23-12 with 11 minutes left in the game after a lengthy drive.

Despite Van Erp’s second-half score, Infanger raved about the job his defensive backfield did on the dangerous playmaker.

“We talked about how important it was to take No. 4 out of the game and limit his big plays and I think he only had a few catches tonight,” Infanger said. “Between Zach and Gage [Larson] at corner; they played great last week and they improved upon that this week. The defense overall had a huge night for us.”

Weir had the look of a difference maker early in Friday’s win.

The corner slid low to grab his first-quarter interception, pumping his fists with a euphoric yell toward the Silverstreak sideline, before lofting a perfect ball under center into the outstretched arms of Peterka on a go-route before the half.

“He’s a good leader and he’s really stepped it up from last year,” Wolf said on his quarterback. “Defense, offense – all of it. We can just depend on him.”

Infanger added that in year’s past, his teams have had one or two standout skill position players for opponents to prepare for.

The 2016 cast sticks out.

“This year we have three-four threats on the field at any time between Josh at wideout or our three different backs who can all make explosive plays,” Infanger said. “Logan was due to have a night like this to have a big game on both sides of the ball and I just couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Osakis boasts more returning seniors this fall that the coaching staff has had in Infanger’s six-year tenure.

Specifically on the defensive end, the impact has been unquestioned.

“Our defense is extremely senior heavy; I think we have eight of them starting and nine who are coming in regularly,” Infanger said. “Coach [Chris] Stroup does a great job and finds ways to put pressure on the ball and our guys just bought into it. When it comes to high school football, nobody plays harder than your seniors and wants it more. For our seniors to have lost twice badly to these guys their sophomore and junior years, they really wanted to come out and leave a real positive message and definitely get these guys one last time.”

GAME SUMMARY

OSAKIS 13 7 3 0 – 23

OTC 0 6 0 6 – 12

SCORING PLAYS – FIRST QUARTER – Osakis – Waldvogel 89-yard run; DeWenter extra point good; Osakis – Wolf 32-yard run

SECOND QUARTER – OTC – Graham-Blackman 3-yard run; Osakis – Peterka 34-yard reception from Weir; DeWenter extra point good

THIRD QUARTER – Osakis - DeWenter 27-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER – OTC - E. Van Erp 10-yard reception from Nick Van Erp