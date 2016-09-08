Osakis teammates react after securing a point late in the final set against Browerville-Eagle Valley in a Prairie Conference match at home on Thursday night. The Silverstreaks swept the visiting Eagles to improve to 4-3 on the season. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

The Osakis volleyball program is perpetually among the top contenders within the Prairie Conference year in and year out.

Losing seven letter winners from last season’s league champions forces head coach Kirsten Wessel to reconfigure her lineup, but the Silverstreaks appear to be in that conversation once again after sweeping Browerville-Eagle Valley at home on Thursday night.

“We knew that we graduated a lot of seniors last year, but we knew that we had a strong core of younger girls coming in so that we could have a deeper bench,” senior Kayla Sorenson said, who has put down 25 kills for Osakis (4-3 2-0 Prairie) through two conference matches.

Sorenson notched back-to-back aces from the service line late in the Silverstreaks’ 25-15 win in set two, while recording 13 total kills in the match.

Osakis withstood a late Eagles’ (1-3, 0-2 Prairie) rally in the opening set for a 25-19 win, while edging the visitors in the third in a back and forth affair 25-23 with a number of critical effort plays deep in the set to claim the victory.

“I think they really keep their cool and they believe,” Wessel said. “They stay aggressive and they’re just relentless; they go after everything and that showed late in the game there when we had two girls hustling after the ball deep in the court and getting it over. They just build that momentum and thrive off of a dive and a roll, going into the stands.”

Senior Morgan Staloch seized the moment late in the final set, hammering an ace to give Osakis a 24-23 lead before a middle block clinched the win.

Staloch finished the night with four aces and a pair of blocks, while senior setter Hannah Lien had two aces with 16 assists.

“The sets were actually really on tonight, so that helps when they’re right where I want them,” Sorenson said. “I have to give credit to our passing too, because our passes started off really well, which helps with the setting and the kills as well. [Hannah and I] have been playing ever since we were little together, so it definitely helps as we’re getting older to get more connected as a hitter and setter.”

Wessel pointed to her team’s distribution as a focal point in Thursday’s win.

Implementing a fast-paced offense, she wants her hitters and setters to be put in consistent attacking positions to keep opponents uncomfortable.

“If we can pass the ball, we’re going to be able to run quicker offense with them, and it just gelled,” she explained. “By controlling the ball, we’re able to run something quick and keep them off-guard, but when we’re having to run higher outside and having to roll the ball over the net, they’re able to set the ball up on us.”

Osakis lost only one conference game last fall, while finishing 16-8 on the season.

Despite losing several starters, this is a team eyeing yet another Prairie title – with a pair of league wins to kick off the conference slate.

“They’re athletic girls and they’re still learning to play together with the setters and the hitters to click a little bit with the quicker offense,” Wessel said. “I think they’re only going to grow.”

MATCH SUMMARY

Osakis 3, Browerville-Eagle Valley 0

(25-19, 25-15, 25-23)

OSAKIS – Emma Johnson – 1 dig; Lien – 2 aces, 1 block, 16 assists; Jessica Bliese – 6 kills; Jordyn Rajdl – 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Jordyn Stroup – 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 assists; Sorenson – 2 aces, 13 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Staloch – 4 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Tianna Stanek – 1 dig