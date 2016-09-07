Volleyball: Osakis takes Prairie opener over Royalton

The Osakis volleyball team won its Prairie Conference opener 3-1 at home over Royalton on Tuesday night to improve to .500 on the season.

The Silverstreaks (3-3, 1-0 Prairie) edged the visiting Royals (2-4, 0-1 Prairie) 26-24 in the fourth set after falling by two points in the third.

Osakis opened the night with a convincing 25-12 win and followed up with a 25-23 victory in the second set.

"We had a great start to the match. Our passing was right on," head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "The sets were great and the hits were powerful and inbounds. We really seemed to be running on all cylinders. In game two, Royalton came back strong and we had some miscommunication on offense, but we were able to rally back and finish."

Wessel stated that her team committed several mistakes in the third set, allowing Royalton to force a fourth game.

"It's OK to lose some points on aggressive mistakes, but it's not helpful when they are in a row," Wessel explained. "We just lose too much momentum when that happens. The great thing about this team is that they know how to come together and build their own enthusiasm and momentum. In game four, we had the lead almost the entire game. Royalton was making a comeback toward the end, but we finished with a beautiful quick set to Morgan to finish the match."

Kayla Sorenson led the Silverstreak attack with a dozen kills and three aces, while Morgan Staloch notched 11 kills in the win.

"Kayla and Morgan both had great nights in the middle," Wessel said. "They have been working with the setters, Jordyn Stroup and Hannah Lien, on making stronger and quicker connections on offense."

Lien dished out 19 assists in the setter's role and added six kills, as Jessica Bliese put down seven kills. Emma Johnson also contributed two aces and two kills.

"Jessica and Jordyn Rajdl made some super choices on the outside with hits and off-speed shots," Wessel said. "Emma, Harlie [Falzone], Tianna [Stanek] and Megan [Peikert] did a nice job being aggressive on defense in the back row."

MATCH SUMMARY

Osakis 3, Royalton 1

(25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24)

OSAKIS — Johnson — 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig; Lien — 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 19 assists, 3 digs; Bliese — 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block; Rajdl — 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs; Stroup — 2 aces, 18 assists, 1 dig; Sorenson — 3 aces, 12 kills, 2 digs; Staloch — 1 ace, 11 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs