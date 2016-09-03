Osakis football: Almost perfect in the opener

Osakis' Gage Larson breaks to the outside on a run during a game against Staples-Motley on September 4, 2015. Larson ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's opener as the Silverstreaks totaled 381 yards on the ground as a team. (Eric Morken | Osakis Review)

The Osakis football team couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start that putting up 56 points and averaging 8.5 yards per carry like it did at Pelican Rapids on Friday.

The Silverstreaks actually trailed in the game 8-7 in the first quarter, but it was just a blip on the radar screen. Before anyone knew it, it was 42-8 at the half.

“I felt we had a couple advantages,” Osakis head coach Bill Infanger said. “We have some team speed at our skill positions that allowed a lot of our plays to become explosive plays. Big runs turned into runs that went all the way. I felt we really controlled the line of scrimmage, especially after each team’s first drive.”

The team rushing totals tell the story. Osakis finished with 381 yards on 45 carries and threw the ball just twice with senior quarterback Zach Weir. He connected on one of those with Jarret Seela for 25 yards. Infanger said they will pass the ball a lot more than that throughout the course of the season. There was no need for it on Friday.

“It would be unrealistic to expect things to be perfect on the first night, but offensively this was about as close to that as we could hope for,” Infanger said. “To be able to run the ball for an 8.5 yard per carry average, that’s getting off to a great start. We have a lot of respect for Pelican Rapids and think a lot of their program. We lost a playoff game to them a few years ago, so we take a lot of pride in being able to go there and put a complete win like this together.”

Osakis got 12 different guys carries, led by junior fullback Colton Waldvogel and his 13 touches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Larson added seven carries, 79 yards and two scores, while Darrin Stoetzel, Logan Wolf, Weir and Glenn Seela all scored rushing touchdowns, as well.

A lot of those came on explosive plays. Weir got an interception in the second quarter and returned it all the way, but a penalty brought Osakis back to the Pelican Rapids’ 27. Waldvogel took it in for a score on the very next play.

Wolf scored from 40 yards out, Larson had a 33-yard touchdown run and Stoetzel ran one 36 yards on a one-play scoring drive.

“I think the boys had a great time last night,” Infanger said. “I think after working hard for three weeks and not getting to play a game, to come out and have things fire on all cylinders for us, especially offensively, was huge.”

Infanger was also happy with the way his defense played after the Vikings’ opening scoring drive. Seela led the charge with nine tackles. Ethan Goodwin added seven tackles and a sack. Ethan Eckel had six tackles, Jeff Piekarski two sacks and Isaac Froemming added a sack.

“Our defense on the first drive had some issues we had to fix,” Infanger said. “We said all along that this team is one of the smarter football teams we’ve had. To come out after their first scoring drive and pretty much the rest of the night hold them at bay was a huge adjustment and shows what they’re capable of mentally for this season.”

The Silverstreaks will try to carry some momentum into a big district game at home against Otter Tail Central on Friday. The Bulldogs were 10-2 last year and won a state tournament game.

They lost a lot of players from that team and are 0-1 after a 26-14 loss to Barnesville in Week One. Infanger still expects a tough challenge when OTC comes to Osakis for a 7 p.m. kickoff this week.

“I know they graduated nine starters on both sides of ball from that team, I think,” he said. “They still have a senior in [Eric] Van Erp who was one of their best weapons last year, and their JV was really, really strong last year. We expect them to be tough again. We see it as one of our big matches for the district this year.”

GAME SUMMARYOsakis 56, Pelican Rapids 14OSAKIS OFFENSE – Rushing – 45-381; Waldvogel – 13-125, 2 TD; Larson – 7-79, 2 TD; D. Stoetzel – 2-41, TD; Wolf – 1-40, TD; Seela – 2-3; TD, 2-point conversion; Weir – 2-22, TD; Logan Hartshorn – 7-27; RJ Dykema – 2-10; Triston Stoetzel – 4-8; Luke Imdieke – 2-13; Hunter Infanger – 1-4; Jacob Backes – 2-9; Receiving - J. Seela - 25 yards; Passing - Weir - 1-2, 25 yards

OSAKIS DEFENSE – Seela – 9 tackles; Goodwin – 7 tackles, 1 sack; Piekarski – 2 sacks; Froemming – 1 sack; Eckel – 6 tackles; Weir – Int