Volleyball: Osakis falls in three to Paynesville

The Osakis volleyball team ran into a now 6-0 Paynesville team on Tuesday night on the road and came home with a 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Silverstreaks (2-3) fought in all three games but couldn’t quite get over the hump in 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18 losses.

“We started out point for point with a very strong and quick Paynesville team,” head coach Kirsten Wessel said. “Both teams made a lot of serving errors to start the match, energy, jitters.”

The Silverstreaks led 9-2 in the second set and 18-12 late before Wessel said one of their rotations caught Osakis off guard.

“We struggled with attacking errors, not as strong of passing, and a little slow in our blocking,” she said. “Before we knew it, the score was tied. It looked as if we would pull off the win anyway, but we were unable to finish. Third game started out back and forth until they found a surge in their offense. Neither team gave up ever, and it was a great, close first full match.”

Kayla Sorenson had eight kills to lead Osakis’ offense, while Morgan Staloch and Jessica Bliese had four apiece. Jordyn Stroup finished with 11 assists, and Stroup, Sorenson and Staloch all had three digs.

MATCH SUMMARY

Paynesville 3, Osakis 0

(25-22, 28-26, 25-18)

OSAKIS - Emma Johnson - 1 dig; Hannah Lien - 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 5 assists, 2 digs; Bliese - 4 kills; Jordyn Rajdl - 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs; Stroup - 1 kill, 11 assists, 3 digs; Sorenson - 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Staloch - 4 kills, 3 digs