Girls tennis: Osakis rolls to pair of sweeps at home tri

The Osakis tennis team swept a pair of Prairie Conference opponents at its home tri on Tuesday afternoon with 7-0 wins over St. John's Prep and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

The Silverstreaks won all 14 of their respective matches in straight sets.

Tia Dykema did not give up a point in her BBE win, while picking up a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the St. John's first singles match. Shea Olson won 6-2, 6-0 versus St. John's Regan Mies and defeated Morgan Meyer of BBE 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles spot.

Lauren Scherr swept her BBE third singles match, while winning 6-0, 6-1 against the Johnnies' Katie Miller. Camryn Hoffarth rounded out the singles wins with 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 victories on the day.

Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky won at first doubles with a pair of 6-2 sets versus St. John's, while taking a 6-1, 6-0 straight-set win against BBE.

Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler won both of their matches without giving up a point at second doubles, while Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema and Morgan Rach and Alexa Lien each won 6-1, 6-0 in their respective third doubles matches on the day.

TRI SUMMARY

Osakis 7, St. John's Prep 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema (O) def. Annie Ellis, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Olson (O) def. Mies, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Scherr (O) def. Miller, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — C. Hoffarth (O) def. Lucy Cheeley, 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Anna Zheng/Jin Kim, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Vicky Zhu/Sami Severnak, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Lilly Xie/Maura Cofell, 6-1, 6-0

Osakis 7, BBE 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema (O) def. Erin Rooney, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Olson (O) def. Meyer, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Scherr (O) def. Mallory Bents, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — C. Hoffarth (O) def. Ericka Greiner, 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES — Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Sonja Carson/Sarah Schmitz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Amanda Feldman/Kim Terharr, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Rach/Lien (O) def. Kylie Terharr/Chandler TeBrake, 6-0, 6-1