    Girls tennis: Osakis rolls to pair of sweeps at home tri

    By Will Benson Today at 12:20 p.m.

    The Osakis tennis team swept a pair of Prairie Conference opponents at its home tri on Tuesday afternoon with 7-0 wins over St. John's Prep and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

    The Silverstreaks won all 14 of their respective matches in straight sets.

    Tia Dykema did not give up a point in her BBE win, while picking up a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the St. John's first singles match. Shea Olson won 6-2, 6-0 versus St. John's Regan Mies and defeated Morgan Meyer of BBE 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles spot.

    Lauren Scherr swept her BBE third singles match, while winning 6-0, 6-1 against the Johnnies' Katie Miller. Camryn Hoffarth rounded out the singles wins with 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1 victories on the day.

    Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky won at first doubles with a pair of 6-2 sets versus St. John's, while taking a 6-1, 6-0 straight-set win against BBE.

    Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler won both of their matches without giving up a point at second doubles, while Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema and Morgan Rach and Alexa Lien each won 6-1, 6-0 in their respective third doubles matches on the day.

    TRI SUMMARY

    Osakis 7, St. John's Prep 0

    SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema (O) def. Annie Ellis, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Olson (O) def. Mies, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Scherr (O) def. Miller, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — C. Hoffarth (O) def. Lucy Cheeley, 6-1, 6-0

    DOUBLES — No. 1 — Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Anna Zheng/Jin Kim, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Vicky Zhu/Sami Severnak, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Lilly Xie/Maura Cofell, 6-1, 6-0

    Osakis 7, BBE 0

    SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema (O) def. Erin Rooney, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Olson (O) def. Meyer, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Scherr (O) def. Mallory Bents, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — C. Hoffarth (O) def. Ericka Greiner, 6-1, 6-1

    DOUBLES — Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Sonja Carson/Sarah Schmitz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Amanda Feldman/Kim Terharr, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Rach/Lien (O) def. Kylie Terharr/Chandler TeBrake, 6-0, 6-1

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
