The Osakis cross country teams competed in the opening meet of the fall season on Monday evening in Morris in humid and muggy conditions.

"I elected to run the majority of the team at the shorter 2,000-meter distance, as we build up fitness for the longer 5,000-meter race," head coach Justin Dahlheimer explained. "In just two weeks, we already have kids running personal records and well ahead of where they were at this point last season, a testament to the level of preparation those kids put in over the summer."

The Silverstreaks had six total runners compete at the varsity 5,000-meter distance Monday.

Lauren Savageau led both teams with an eighth-place finish in 22:09, while Rachel Walsh took 26th overall in 23:28.

"[Lauren] ran a conservative race early on and finished very strong, beating three or four runners over the last 300 meters. It's great to see her finish like that," Dahlheimer said. "Rachel wasn't far behind, finishing in the top 30 as she begins where she left off last year, competing hard and on the cusp of the upper tier of competition. Dacotah Stanek ran 20-30 seconds faster than she did on this course last year, which is excellent to see for the beginning of her senior season."

Stanek finished 42nd to round out the Osakis girls' varsity finishes in 25:24.

Will Alverson and John Boogaard paced the boys team, finishing 38th and 43rd with times of 20:43 and 20:59, respectively. Austin Kulzer took 64th with a time of 22:10.96.

"John and Will both competed hard, though they seemed affected by the humidity," Dahlheimer said. "I think the combination of the humidity and the tough hills on this course were a little shock to their systems, but they weren't far off their finishes here last year. Austin finished about 20 seconds faster than his time at Morris last season and really competed well down the stretch."

The West Central Area boys took first with 48 team points, as Ryley Nelson and Jacob Bright finished 1-2 as individuals.

Nelson came in as the boys' meet champion in 17:01, while Bright finished as the runner-up in 17:19.

The Knights' Ethan Olson, Jack VanKempen and Drake Swanson finished 14th-16th to help WCA secure the team title.

Ella VanKempen led the WCA girls with a 14th-place finish with a time of 22:25.

Osakis has a break until its next competition, with a meet at Long Prairie on Monday, Sept. 12.

MEET SUMMARY

GIRLS TEAM SCORES — Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd — 42; Rocori — 49; Canby-Minneota — 106; Melrose — 176; New London-Spicer — 187; Morris Area — 189; Redwood Valley — 197; Sauk Centre — 199; Paynesville — 207; Hendricks — 258; Benson/KMS, West Central Area, Osakis, Wheaton-Herman Norcross — Incomplete

GIRLS 5,000-METER RUN — OSAKIS — Savageau — eighth, 22:09; Walsh — 26th, 23:28; Stanek — 42nd, 25:24

BOYS TEAM SCORES — West Central Area — 48; Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd — 79; Rocori — 91; Redwood Valley — 129; Melrose — 132; Canby-Minneota — 166; Morris Area — 169; New London-Spicer — 191; Paynesville — 195; Benson-KMS — 246; Sauk Centre — 315; Osakis, Hendricks — Incomplete

BOYS 5,000-METER RUN — Alverson, 38th, 20:43; Boogaard — 43rd, 20:59; Kulzer — 64th, 22:10.96