The Osakis tennis team held its own against the reigning Section 6A champion in Minnewaska at home on Monday, but fell 5-2 as the Lakers swept the singles lineup.

"We played a very competitive match versus the section favorite today," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "While we came up short today, I think the girls can now see that on a given day we are capable of beating strong teams."

The Silverstreaks (2-2) swept Minnewaska 7-0 during the 2015 regular season, but the second-seeded Lakers earned a 5-2 win in the section title match to secure their second trip to state in as many years last fall.

A trio of Thorfinnsons tabbed Minnewaska singles victories in Monday's win. Senior Joelle inched out a three-set win at top singles over freshman Tia Dykema, while freshman Danielle and seventh-grader Alissa each won in straight sets at second and fourth singles, respectively.

Senior Myranda Thoen won at third singles over Osakis' Lauren Scherr in a pair of 6-1 sets.

Osakis claimed two out of three on the doubles' side, as seniors Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky pulled out the top position in three tightly contested sets.

Juniors Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler recorded the other Osakis point with a 6-0, 6-1 win at second doubles, but junior Camryn Mithun and sophomore Hannah Orlowski edged Osakis' Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema in the third slot to avoid the doubles' sweep.

"Nicolle and Liz had a very strong effort winning first doubles in three long sets. Karlee and Kali dominated their match at No. 2 doubles," Maddock said. "Tia had a great effort, losing to one of the top players in the section in a three and a half hour three-set marathon, [while] Kiara and Dinara lost a very close match in a third-set tiebreaker. We were happy with the progress our young team is making and look forward to the rest of our season."

MATCH SUMMARY

Minnewaska 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — J. Thorfinnson (M) def. T. Dykema, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; No. 2 — D. Thorfinnson (M) def. Shea Olson, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Myranda Thoen (M) def. Scherr, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — A. Thorfinnson (M) def. Camryn Hoffarth, 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann, 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 7-5; No. 2 — K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Madelynn Reichmann/Raelynn Wildman, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Orlowski/Mithun (M) def. Hensley/D. Dykema, 7-6(7-4), 2-6, 10-7