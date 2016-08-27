Volleyball: Osakis goes 2-2 at Albany Tournament

The Osakis volleyball team tested itself right off the bat as the Silverstreaks went to the Albany Tournament and came back with a 2-2 record.

Osakis ran into section power Rocori and fell in two sets (25-13, 25-17), while doing the same against Albany (25-19, 25-14). That put the Silverstreaks at .500 on the early season after beating Watertown-Mayer in three sets (24-26, 25-12, 16-14) and Braham in two (25-23, 25-22) on Friday.

“It was great to get the volleyball season started,” Osakis head coach Kirsten Wessel said. “This Albany Tournament features some of the top teams in our section, which are also top teams in the state in class 2A. We started out with ROCORI and played very strong despite me making a lineup error in the official lineup at the score table. The girls stayed focused and didn't let it phase them much.”

It was a 17-16 Rocori lead late into the second set before the Spartans got a side out and sent who Wessel called their best server to the line. She rattled off four straight points to help Rocori pull away.

“They are a very tough team with a lot of strength returning,” Wessel said of Rocori. “We played with a lot of intensity, enthusiasm and grit. This team refuses to give up on balls and is so fun to watch. They play so well together and they give each other credit for their successes.”

Albany also posed a challenge, and Osakis battled midway through sets before the Huskies grabbed the wins in two.

“We had a few communication breakdowns that created unforced errors,” Wessel said. “Next, we played Watertown-Mayer and won that in three games. We had some incredible defensive plays that we were able to turn into solid offensive attacks.”

Jordyn Rajdl and Kayla Sorenson each had 14 kills in the tournament to lead the attack at the net. Sorenson also added 11 blocks. Morgan Staloch added nine kills and Jessica Bliese had eight. Hannah Lien had a team-high 27 assists and Jordyn Stroup added 20, while Rajdl led the defense with 10 digs.

“Overall, each girl contributed equally to our successes,” Wessel said. “Kayla Sorenson and Morgan Staloch have been working very hard with our setters, Jordyn Stroup and Hannah Lien, on speeding up our offense and it is really starting to show. Jordyn Rajdl, Jessie Bliese and Corinne Collins are also working very hard at speeding up the offense and anchoring the aggressive defense. Emma Johnson is helping with the aggressive defense in the back row.”

The Osakis junior varsity team also played and won the Albany Tournament. The Silverstreaks beat Rocori, Albany, Albany II and Maple Lake.

TOURNAMENT SUMMMARY

OSAKIS – Corinne Collins – 1 kill; Emma Johnson – 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs; Lien – 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 27 assists, 3 digs; Bliese – 8 kills, 1 black, 1 dig; Rajdl – 5 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Stroup – 1 ace, 3 kills, 6 blocks, 20 assists, 5 digs; Sorenson – 4 aces, 14 kills, 11 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Staloch – 1 ace, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs