    Girls tennis: Osakis ties for seventh at Delano tourney

    By Will Benson Today at 10:38 a.m.

    The Osakis tennis team tied for seventh place with Blaine in the Delano/Orono tournament on Thursday.

    Delano won the tournament with 42 team points, while Brainerd (26) and Princeton (24) rounded out the top three among the eight-team field.

    "It was a tough competition for us today, but we felt any wins we could get at this tourney would be a positive for us," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "All the girls competed well and should be stronger players for the experience gained."

    Eighth-grader Tia Dykema won a pair of matches at first singles to take fifth overall, while sophomore Shea Olson and freshman Lauren Scherr each went 1-2 in the next two singles slots to finish fourth and sixth, respectively.

    Seniors Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky took sixth at top doubles with a 1-2 record, while Alexa Lien and Morgan Rach finished fourth with a 1-2 mark as well at fourth doubles.

    Juniors Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth teamed up at No. 2 doubles for a seventh-place finish, while Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema took sixth at third doubles after both pairs went 1-2 on the day.

    TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

    TEAM SCORES — 1. Delano — 42; 2. Brainerd — 26; 3. Princeton — 24; 4. Roseville, Orono, Cambridge — 17; 7. Osakis, Blaine — 10

    OSAKIS FINISHES — SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema, 2-1, fifth; No. 2 — Olson, 1-2, fourth; No. 3 — Scherr, 1-2, sixth; No. 4 — Camryn Hoffarth, 0-3, eighth

    DOUBLES — No. 1 — Klukken/Sabrowsky, 1-2, sixth; No. 2 — Giesler/K. Hoffarth, 1-2, seventh; No. 3 — Hensley/D. Dykema, 1-2, sixth; No. 4 — Lien/Rach, 1-2, fourth

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
