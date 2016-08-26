Girls tennis: Osakis ties for seventh at Delano tourney

The Osakis tennis team tied for seventh place with Blaine in the Delano/Orono tournament on Thursday.

Delano won the tournament with 42 team points, while Brainerd (26) and Princeton (24) rounded out the top three among the eight-team field.

"It was a tough competition for us today, but we felt any wins we could get at this tourney would be a positive for us," head coach Ryan Maddock said. "All the girls competed well and should be stronger players for the experience gained."

Eighth-grader Tia Dykema won a pair of matches at first singles to take fifth overall, while sophomore Shea Olson and freshman Lauren Scherr each went 1-2 in the next two singles slots to finish fourth and sixth, respectively.

Seniors Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky took sixth at top doubles with a 1-2 record, while Alexa Lien and Morgan Rach finished fourth with a 1-2 mark as well at fourth doubles.

Juniors Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth teamed up at No. 2 doubles for a seventh-place finish, while Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema took sixth at third doubles after both pairs went 1-2 on the day.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

TEAM SCORES — 1. Delano — 42; 2. Brainerd — 26; 3. Princeton — 24; 4. Roseville, Orono, Cambridge — 17; 7. Osakis, Blaine — 10

OSAKIS FINISHES — SINGLES — No. 1 — T. Dykema, 2-1, fifth; No. 2 — Olson, 1-2, fourth; No. 3 — Scherr, 1-2, sixth; No. 4 — Camryn Hoffarth, 0-3, eighth

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Klukken/Sabrowsky, 1-2, sixth; No. 2 — Giesler/K. Hoffarth, 1-2, seventh; No. 3 — Hensley/D. Dykema, 1-2, sixth; No. 4 — Lien/Rach, 1-2, fourth