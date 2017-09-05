Football: Panthers knock off Wolverines in season opener

The Panthers began with a strong first quarter with two touchdowns and two successful kicks by Colton Booker. The first touchdown of the game was the result of an 82-yard march in 11 plays down the field with senior quarterback Matt Ferley making a nine-yard connection with junior Travis Yohnke. The second TD of the first quarter was another successful 16-yard connection between Ferley and Yohnke.

The Wolverines made it a close eight point game at the half with a seven-yard touchdown, but the two point conversion was no good for WDC.

WDC scored first at the opening of the second half with a 47 yard QB run. The Panthers quickly responded with their own 47-yard pass between Ferley and Yohnke. The score was 20-12 at the end of the third quarter.

"The fourth belonged to the Panthers," Coach John Sieling said.

The Panthers rushed the ball 16 times in the fourth and scored an additional three touchdowns with two successful kicks from Booker and a two point conversion from senior Austin Koep. Koep scored two of the touchdowns in the fourth and Brady Hoppe scored the last, bringing the final score to 41-20.

The Panthers were effective in their run game, rushing for 270 yards, combined with 161 yards passing.

"The defense was strong against the run and the pass," Coach Sieling said. "And Ross Ruckeim did a great job all night picking up a blitzing defense."

The Panthers take on a the Royalton Royals on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in Royalton.

The Royals ended their season 7-2 last year and knocked off Sauk Centre 22-15 in the season opener last Friday night.