Tennis: Panthers looking for continued progress

Head coach Will Grieger's expectations for this group are that his players challenge each other to get better all season so they can compete with every team they play. He sees a team with a strong work ethic and girls who like competing with each other.

"We are blessed by positive attitudes and girls that have fun together at practice and games," Grieger said.

He also listed a lack of experience and athletes having to play in different lineup spots as challenges to improve on as the season progresses.

The Panthers lost Kathryn Burquest, Kamryn Arceneau, Summer Dobratz and Grace Roers from last year's team.

They return seniors Katelyn Schlosser and Madeline Schroeder to help lead the way. Juniors Abigail Burquest, Kaylee Esterburg, Megan Arens, Katlyn Velde and Erica Woida, sophomore Adrianna Marotto and freshman Analise Marquardt round out the letter winners back.

"Two tennis newcomers, Reghan DeBoer and Meggie Reigstad, have brought some athleticism and spark to the team, as well as several seventh graders who will be looking to fill the lower spots in the lineup," Grieger said.

He sees perennial Prairie Conference power Osakis as the team to beat in the conference again. Roseau figures to be one of the top teams in the Section 8A field.

PARKERS PRAIRIE GIRLS TENNIS

Aug. 18 vs. Morris, 10 a.m.

Aug. 22 @ Melrose Area Tri, 2 p.m.

Aug. 24 @ Sauk Centre Quad, 8 a.m.

Aug. 25 @ LPGE Quad, 9 a.m

Aug. 29 @ Crosby-Ironton, 9 a.m.

Sept. 530 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. St. John's Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Staples-Motley Tri, 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Brainerd, 9 a.m.

Sept. 1430 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ LPGE, 9 a.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Osakis, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. BBE, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 2630 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Morris Area, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ St. John's Prep, 4 p.m.