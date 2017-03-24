The Panthers had every reason to be proud after a 22-3 season that even they admitted they didn't see coming. They were one out away from finishing as champions before Springfield rallied with two outs to tie the game in the seventh before eventually winning in 11 innings.

If the sting of the loss was softened at all, it might have been because the Panthers knew they would return almost every player from that team to try to make another run in 2017.

First baseman Jake Thoennes is the only senior lost from a group that won by pitching and playing defense. Head coach Derek Denny said he looked at the final season stats from last year and two things stood out - a team ERA of 1.50 and just nine total errors committed by the players who started that state championship game.

Denny knows having 12 letterwinners and eight starters back this year doesn't guarantee another state tournament appearance, but having a team that can pitch and defend like that is a good place to start. As he enters his ninth season at Parkers Prairie, Denny chatted with the Echo Press on Tuesday about high expectations surrounding this year's team.

Q: Last year after the state championship, you and these players seemed to understand how special it was to play at Target Field and finish in second place. But you were also just one out away from a championship. How much did you replay that game in your head this off-season?

A: I thought about it a lot, to be so close. But it doesn't take anything away from our accomplishment. I'm still very happy with how we did and how we represented ourselves in a lot of pressure games, but I'd be lying if I said I never thought about it. The bottom line is it was a great game. Our guys battled Springfield out for out and you have to give them credit. They got that big hit when they needed it.

Q: Were there any regrets or anything you think could have been done differently to change the outcome when you came so close?

A: With that particular game as I was watching the DVD, I thought, 'Oh, we missed an opportunity there,' but then I could think that Springfield missed an opportunity in another spot. I was really happy with our game plan and extremely happy with how the guys played. There's always little plays, but overall we had a good game plan and we were an out away from getting it to work.

Q: What do you think the experience of last season did for all these guys as you look toward this spring?

A: Everybody talks about the culture of a team. We really want our program to develop a culture of not just winning games but being good people and representing our town and school well. I think this is a great group to do it with. They're not only good ball players, but they're good people. We had so much interest in summer baseball. For a town our size, we have the junior Legion, the senior Legion and two Babe Ruth teams and they're full rosters. I think this is just a group to maybe fuel that drive for future generations coming through.

Q: You were coming off an eight-win season in 2015, so last year's run took a lot of people by surprise. Expectations would seem to be completely different this year. Do you feel that?

A: We've thought about it and I know a lot of people see you around and say, 'Oh, you'll probably make the state tournament, or this year you'll win the state tournament,' but that's not the way that it works. The thing that changes this year is we won't sneak up on anybody. We're anticipating a good season and we thought we would be competitive last year too. Then games started stringing together and our defense was even better than expected, pitching was good. We would expect those things to hold up this year, but as far as a postseason run, baseball is a tricky sport. It's who shows up to play that day, who has the good pitching matchup? Teams aren't going to roll over because of what we did last year. We can't even be thinking about June right now. It's one day at a time, one practice at a time. Try to be a better baseball player today than you were yesterday.

Q: This was a group that loved to have fun in the dugout and enjoys being on the field together. Are they the type of players who can block out all the extra attention that comes and just go out there and have fun playing the game again?

A: I certainly hope so. I think they can. We've only had one night of practice but they came in and had smiles on their faces and were excited to be back tossing a ball around. I think that was one of their strengths last year is they were able to not lose sight that this is a game. We need to have fun and stay loose. I really hope we can continue that this year.

Q: You won so many close games last year, including 12 by three runs or fewer. Can you sustain that this year?

A: I hope that our experience will help out there. We were in those close games and I think that helped prep us for the playoffs. The guys were in those situations, and I guess this comes back to my high school coach, Al Hanson (of Bertha-Hewitt). He used to say put yourself in a position to win. Put the ball in play and good things will happen. You try to do those things and you never know what will happen. We could be on the short end of some of those close games this year. That's very possible. Just try to put yourself in position and stay focused the whole game.

Q: Andrew Johnson was a workhorse for you last year and so good at the state tournament. How much will you rely on him this year and how important will it be to develop a three or four man rotation with the new MSHSL rules in place that require guys to get a certain amount of rest between outings.

A: We're fortunate in we have six letterwinners who started pitching for us last year. As far as our rotation, Andrew was our workhorse. We liked our chances when he was on the mound, but until that state tournament he never threw more than one game in a week. He was also a very efficient pitcher. I think only twice he went over 100 pitches. We plan on sticking with that — throw one game a week in the regular season. We have some underclassmen who can help carry the load. You can't get through with just one or two pitchers anymore. We've been working toward that with summer baseball. I'm hoping it won't be much of a factor for us this year.

Q: Who do you have working at first base to replace Jake Thoennes right now?

A: Travis Yohnke had the first baseman's mitt on last night. He's kind of been one who has been in the back of my mind. He's a big kid over there. He's played first base through Babe Ruth and Legion. He's probably the likely one. We also have another junior in Hunter Haggenmiller who is one of our lefty pitchers and he's familiar with first base too.

Q: I know you don't want to look too far ahead, but what would it mean for this program to reach a second straight state tournament after making your first in program history a year ago?

A: Maybe that we are building a solid foundation, that it wasn't a fluke. I guess the guys really felt it put us on the map last year. All of a sudden, we were recognized as a good baseball team. If we were fortunate enough to do that again, it would help solidify that. We don't want to have a good year every now and then, we want to have a continued culture of being competitive. We hope we're building that. We think we are, and another good playoff run would help solidify that.

2017 PARKERS PRAIRIE BASEBALL

SENIORS - Casey Peterson, SS; Hunter McDaniel, 2B, P, C; Levi Arnold, P, C; Zach Gappa, DH, OF; Harry Samuelson, LF; Andrew Johnson, P, C; Devin Glebe, CF; JUNIORS - Matt Ferley, 3B, P; Austin Koep, OF; Cody Springer, 2B; Hunter Haggenmiller, P, OF; SOPHOMORE - Travis Yohnke, OF, 1B

COACHES - Head coach - Derek Denny, ninth season; Assistant coaches - Paul Walsh, Mike Arvidson, Chad Knapp