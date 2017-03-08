The Warriors overpowered the Panthers to take the game 46-28 Tuesday at the University of Minnesota-Morris and improve to 29-0 on the season.

“I felt coming in that our key to winning the game was going to be our defense,” WHN head coach Tim Gail said. “We’ve leaned on our defense all year long. To hold a team like that to 28 points, that’s pretty good defense. We knew we could pressure them a little bit, so we were going to run our full-court press the whole time. It just turned out.”

After a slow offensive start for both teams, the Warriors managed a 9-0 run to take a 12-5 lead 10 minutes into the game. The rest of the half went back and forth, and the Panthers found themselves going into the locker room with a 21-16 deficit.

Turnovers played a key role in putting Parkers Prairie behind on the scoreboard in the opening frame, but head coach John Noga was all right with their position.

“We knew they were going to run that 2-2-1 press,” he said. “We just weren’t making enough ball fakes, dribbling when we should’ve dribbled, passed when we should have. I think the girls were a little nervous. Not overly nervous, but enough to make a few turnovers. Even though we had those things happen the first half, I still felt we were in the game. Everything was there.”

But WHN slowly kept extending its lead. From the 8-minute mark of the second half until the 15-minute mark, the Warriors outscored the Panthers 14-4 to put them away.

“They were ready to go tonight, they were excited,” Gail said. “They wanted to get a shot at Ada again, and we got it.”

Eighth grader Faith Alberts led the Panthers with 11 points, While Megan Dreger added seven.

For WHN, junior Emma Schmidt dominated the scoring, putting up 18 points.

“She played a great game,” Noga said of Schmidt. “Just comparing the two games we played them: at home, she made a few plays, but tonight she made multiple plays, especially dribble penetration which hurt us a lot. Overall, I think she was the difference offensively for sure, but we just needed to make some more shots.”

Before Tuesday’s game, the Warriors were coming off a one-point victory over Brandon-Evansville in the subsection semifinals. Gail said they took the near-season-ending game as a wake up call.

“We had a nail-biter with Brandon on Saturday, and we just didn’t shoot the ball well,” he said. “We played not like us. I told the girls before the game tonight, I said, ‘Quit thinking about it. Just go out and play and have fun. Play like it’s a summer league game.’ That’s when they’re at their best, when they’re not thinking and just playing.”

The undefeated Warriors are ranked eighth in the state according to the minnesota-scores.net QRF rankings. Their Section 6A Finals opponent, Ada-Borup, is 14th.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Parkers Prairie finished its season with a 22-7 record and will lose seniors Kathryn Burquest, Rachel Martinson, Courtney Meissner and Hillary Moske to graduation.

“They’ve shown great improvement through their careers,” Noga said of the seniors. “They’ve been a good group, they’ve been good leaders, so we’re definitely going to miss them. But I feel with the five underclassmen who have played a lot for me have a lot of talent. With a lot of work in the offseason, I think we can be right here in the same place again next year.”

WHEATON-HERMAN-NORCROSS 21 25 - 46

PARKERS PRAIRIE 16 12 - 28

WHN SCORING - Emma Schmidt 18, Hannah Gail 15, Briona Edwards 6, Madisyn Braaten 4, Anna Rinke 3

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORING - Faith Alberts 11, Megan Dreger 7, Kathryn Burquest 4, Megan Benzinger 3, Hali Moske 2, Rachel Martinson 1