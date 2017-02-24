Girls Basketball: Five Panthers enter double digits in win
The Parkers Prairie girls basketball team matched New York Mills senior Lydia Rutten's 22 points with five players in double digits. The five combined to score 61 points in the 65-47 win.
Megan Dreger, a Parkers Prairie senior, scored 10 of her team-leading 18 total points in the first half to help her team to a 29-20 lead at the intermission.
The Panthers, who improved to 19-6 overall and 14-2 in Section 6A with the win, outscored the Eagles (18-7) 36-27 in the final 18 minutes to pull out the 65-47 win.
Parkers Prairie wraps up its season tonight, Friday with a 7:30 game hosting Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (5-19).
PARKERS PRAIRIE 29 36 — 65
NEW YORK MILLS 20 27 — 47
PARKERS SCORING — Dreger 18, Alberts 13, Benzinger 10, Burquest 10, Schwartz 10, Rachel Martinson 2, Hali Moske 2
NYM SCORING — Lydia Rutten 22, Tiffany Thompson 7, Kenna Salo 6, Rhiana Roberts 4, Marcie Peeters 2, Kaitlyn Kane 2, Ashlee Rimpila 2, Emilee White 2