Girls Basketball: Five Panthers enter double digits in win

Megan Dreger, a Parkers Prairie senior, scored 10 of her team-leading 18 total points in the first half to help her team to a 29-20 lead at the intermission.

The Panthers, who improved to 19-6 overall and 14-2 in Section 6A with the win, outscored the Eagles (18-7) 36-27 in the final 18 minutes to pull out the 65-47 win.

Parkers Prairie wraps up its season tonight, Friday with a 7:30 game hosting Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (5-19).

PARKERS PRAIRIE 29 36 — 65

NEW YORK MILLS 20 27 — 47

PARKERS SCORING — Dreger 18, Alberts 13, Benzinger 10, Burquest 10, Schwartz 10, Rachel Martinson 2, Hali Moske 2

NYM SCORING — Lydia Rutten 22, Tiffany Thompson 7, Kenna Salo 6, Rhiana Roberts 4, Marcie Peeters 2, Kaitlyn Kane 2, Ashlee Rimpila 2, Emilee White 2