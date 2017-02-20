Girls basketball: Panthers drop first LEC game to Underwood

The Rockets (18-6) lost to the Panthers (18-5) 44-39 on Jan. 12 but avenged that with a 43-41 win on Thursday. That moved them to 11-1 in league play, while Parkers Prairie sits at 10-1.

Underwood led by one at the break and got 10 points from senior center Taylor Leitch in the second half. Leitch had a game-high 13 overall, while junior guard Brenna Tinjum added 12.

The Panthers didn't have a player in double figures. Junior guard Megan Dreger and eighth grade forward Faith Alberts had nine points.

Four Parkers Prairie players finished in double figures in an easy 70-19 win over Ashby on Tuesday night. Veronica Schwartz led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Dreger had 14 points, Megan Benzinger 13 and Alberts finished with 10.

Underwood wrapped up its regular season with the win over Parkers Prairie and has now won 11 straight games heading into the Section 6A South playoffs.

The Panthers have three games left — at Osakis on Feb. 21 and home against New York Mills (Feb. 23) and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (Feb. 24). A win over Hillcrest would wrap up a share of the LEC title with Underwood.

UNDERWOOD 21 22 - 43

PARKERS PRAIRIE 20 21 - 41

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Alberts - 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Benzinger - 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Kathryn Burquest - 3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Dreger - 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Rachel Martinson - 3 points, 2 rebounds; Hali Moske - 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 block; Hillary Moske - 1 rebound, 1 assist; Schwartz - 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

UNDERWOOD SCORING - Kayla Rocholl - 3; Jacey Roste - 3; Tinjum - 12; Leitch - 12; Corina Mark - 7; Sydney Hovland - 6

PARKERS PRAIRIE 40 30 - 70

ASHBY 14 5 - 19

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Alberts - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Benzinger - 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Burquest - 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Dreger - 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals; Martinson - 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Hali Moske - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks; Hillary Moske - 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Schwartz - 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; Emily Shircliff - 1 rebound

ASHBY SCORING - Kalista Aamot - 2; Courtney Koefod - 7; Sawyer Risbrudt - 2; Jacey Schlosser - 2; Josey Ness - 4; Taleeyah Johnson - 2