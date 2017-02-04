Boys basketball: Panthers run past Ashby

"Our first third of the game was okay," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "We were sticking with them. The middle third we went really flat, especially defensively and the game got away from us. The last third of the game we played with a lot more intensity and hustle. Parkers Prairie is a good team with depth, so there is no room for error. There were just some things we didn't do early. We need to start games with intensity and focus. When we hustle good things happen."

The Panthers got 20 points from junior forward Ryan Blake and 16 from senior guard Andrew Johnson. Sophomore guard Scott Johnson led the Arrows with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Christian Norby added 16 points, as well.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 42 33 - 75

ASHBY 23 26 - 49

ASHBY - Johnson - 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; C. Norby - 16 points, 2 assists; Jaden Norby - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Christian Koefod - 4 points, 3 assists; Dakota Ecker - 3 points, 2 assists; Noah Johnson - 1 point

PARKERS PRAIRIE LEADERS - Blake - 20 points; Johnson - 16 points