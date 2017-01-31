Girls Basketball: Panthers move to 14-2 with Monday win

They held every Hancock (8-5) player to single-digit scoring, with Ashlyn Mattson checking in at nine points on the night.

Parkers Prairie outscored the Owls 20-14 in the second half to win the game 45-28.

To her 18 points, Albers added six rebounds, while Kathryn Burquest had eight points and eight rebounds and Megan Benzinger tallied seven points and six rebounds.

The Panthers host Rothsay (4-11) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Parkers Prairie High School.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 25 20 — 45

HANCOCK 14 14 — 28

PARKERS PRAIRIE STATS — Faith Albers - 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 4 blocks; Kathryn Burquest - 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Megan Benzinger - 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Megan Dreger - 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 5 turnovers; Veronica Schwartz - 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Rachel Martinson - 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 turnovers, 1 block; Hillary Moske - 1 rebound, 2 steals, 2 turnovers

HANCOCK SCORING — Ashlyn Mattson 9, Kassandra Algarate 6, Tess Steiner 6, Sabrina Mattson 5