Girls Basketball: Panthers move to 14-2 with Monday win
Eighth grader Faith Albers led the Parkers Prairie girls basketball team with 18 points Monday night in its 45-28 win over Hancock.
The Panthers (14-2) hit six threes in the first half to help them to a 25-14 lead at the half.
They held every Hancock (8-5) player to single-digit scoring, with Ashlyn Mattson checking in at nine points on the night.
Parkers Prairie outscored the Owls 20-14 in the second half to win the game 45-28.
To her 18 points, Albers added six rebounds, while Kathryn Burquest had eight points and eight rebounds and Megan Benzinger tallied seven points and six rebounds.
The Panthers host Rothsay (4-11) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Parkers Prairie High School.
PARKERS PRAIRIE 25 20 — 45
HANCOCK 14 14 — 28
PARKERS PRAIRIE STATS — Faith Albers - 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 4 blocks; Kathryn Burquest - 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Megan Benzinger - 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Megan Dreger - 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 5 turnovers; Veronica Schwartz - 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Rachel Martinson - 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 turnovers, 1 block; Hillary Moske - 1 rebound, 2 steals, 2 turnovers
HANCOCK SCORING — Ashlyn Mattson 9, Kassandra Algarate 6, Tess Steiner 6, Sabrina Mattson 5