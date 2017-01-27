The Parkers Prairie boys basketball coach loves the way his guys are playing right now. Based on Friday, it’s easy to see why.

The Panthers dismantled section and Little Eight Conference rival Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 74-52 in front of a packed house in their home gym. It is the 10th straight win for this team. It’s hard for the Panthers not to think about what could be after a 13-1 start to the season.

“This is a different team from last year,” Thoennes said. “It’s all about attitude, and everyone is on the same page. We all have confidence in each other. This is a great group of guys. For them to play Hillcrest like they did...I told the guys we have a long road ahead of us. We can’t get too high. We got eight good teams coming up that we have to take care of.”

The Panthers’ only loss came to this same Hillcrest team on Dec. 13. Comets’ senior guard Kyler Newman had 31 points that night as Hillcrest knocked down 13 threes in an 82-76 victory.

Parkers Prairie was determined to not let Newman beat them this time around. He finished with 15 on Friday, but never got going enough to keep the Comets close after halftime. Parkers Prairie junior guard Matt Ferley didn’t hesitate when asked the key to his team beating a good team like the Comets by 22 points.

“Great defense,” Ferley said. “We switched when we needed to. We played great defense on Kyler. That’s how they won last time was he had lots of points. We shut him down. All practice, all day Thursday we worked on stopping him.”

The Comets (9-4) won their first eight games but have lost four of their last five to good teams in Red Lake (15-3), Battle Lake (12-3), Breckenridge (11-1) and now the Panthers.

Hillcrest stuck around early against Parkers Prairie before the Panthers started to stretch their lead out. A Hunter McDaniel three made it 21-15 Parkers Prairie with almost seven minutes left in the half. They went on a 14-7 run from there to take a 35-22 lead into the break.

Senior 1,000-point career scorer Andrew Johnson had 10 in the first half and a game-high 17. Junior forward Ryan Blake added 15, while Ferley ran the offense and had 12 points himself.

“This meant so much,” Blake said of the win. “We were all pumped up so much the whole day for the game. Getting the win just pumps us up even more. It was an incredible atmosphere.”

It’s a group of players in Parkers Prairie who sees its confidence grow with every season. The Panthers finished second at the Class A state baseball tournament in the spring. They made it to a section championship in football. That’s where they want to get to this winter season, as well.

“(Confidence) keeps going up,” Blake said. “We beat the big teams, we beat the rivals, the confidence keeps shooting through the roof. A (section title) is definitely on the table, definitely a possibility. If we continue to win, who knows what our ceiling is?”

That confidence stems from a feeling that anyone can step up on a given night. Ten different players scored on Friday. Sophomore 6-foot, 5-inch center Travis Yohnke had eight, while McDaniel and senior wing Casey Peterson each added seven.

“That is the strength of this team,” Ferley said of the Panthers’ depth. “Baseball has really helped with that. It’s brought every sport together like football and now basketball. It’s just brought a winning mindset for us.”

The Panthers expects to win with any number of guys stepping up to get the job done. They have positioned themselves as the top-ranked team in the 6A-South field through the QRF on Minnesota-scores.net. Ortonville (12-2) is not far behind in second, and Battle Lake is third.

A road contest with the Battlers on Tuesday is up next for Parkers Prairie. Another tough test awaits on Feb. 6 at home against 10-3 Browerville-Eagle Valley.

“This was a good win, but we got to move on to Battle Lake Tuesday and then we have Browerville coming up too,” Ferley said. “We have to beat them to be a good team.”

Ferley said continuing to play team basketball is the key for this group to get where it wants to go, and there’s no doubt where that is. After 10 straight wins, the Panthers aren’t afraid to talk about going for their first state tournament appearance in program history.

“That’s our goal,” Thoennes said. “We’re heading to state, man. That was our goal from day one, but we got a long road ahead of us. There are a lot of other good teams out there that we need to beat. It’s not going to be an easy road.”

PARKERS PRAIRIE 35 39 - 74

HILLCREST 22 30 - 52

PARKERS PRAIRIE SCORING - Harry Samuelson - 3; Johnson - 17; Ferley - 12; Yohnke - 8; McDaniel - 7; Blake - 15; Hunter Haggenmiller - 2; Peterson - 7; Wil Hezlep - 2; Matt Arens - 1

HILLCREST SCORING - Sean McGuire - 8; Austin Perleberg - 2; Tommy Thompson - 16; Sam Ihnke - 2; Collin Erickson - 6; Newman - 15; Gabe Preston - 3