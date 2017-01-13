The Panthers (9-1) went 1-for-7 from the free throw line in the first half, causing them to go into the locker room with an 18-17 deficit.

But they came out in the second half and outscored their first-half offense by 10 points, scoring 27 compared to the Rockets' 21 to come away with the 44-39 win.

Underwood (7-5) was led by senior Jacey Ross' 11 points, while junior Sydney Hovland added 9.

To Schwartz's 12 points, Faith Alberts and Megan Dreger each added 10. Dreger also tallied six rebounds, while Kathryn Burquest tallied six points and seven rebounds.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 17 27 — 44

UNDERWOOD 18 21 — 39

Parkers Prairie Stats — Veronica Schwartz - 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Faith Alberts - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 turnovers; 6 blocks; Megan Dreger - 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers; Kathryn Burquest - 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 turnovers; Hillary Moske - 4 points; Rachel Martinson - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 turnovers; Megan Bensinger - 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, 1 block; Hali Moske - 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover.

Underwood Scoring — Jacey Ross 11, Sydney Hovland 9, Brenna Tinjum 7, Taylor Leitch 5, Corina Mark 5, Ally Johnson 2.