The Panthers have held seven of their nine opponents to less than 40 points for a Little Eight Conference-best 32.7 opponent points per game average. They were at it again on Monday as the Tigers (3-9) scored just 11 second-half points. That allowed Parkers Prairie to run away with the win.

Senior forward Kathryn Burquest had 19 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Megan Dreger also had 19 points, while Megan Benzinger chipped in 14 and sophomore Veronica Schwartz had nine points and 13 rebounds, eight of those coming on the offensive end.

The Tigers' senior guard Quinn Kircher had 17 points, but no other Browerville-EV player reached double figures.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 33 38 - 71

BROWERVILLE-EV 23 11 - 34

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Faith Alberts - 6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Benzinger - 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Burquest - 19 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Dreger - 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals; Rachel Martinson - 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals; Courtney Meissner - 1 assist; Hali Moske - 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block; Hillary Moske - 1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Schwartz - 9 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals; Emily Shircliff - 1 rebound