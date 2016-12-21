Girls basketball: Panthers stymie Rothsay
The Parkers Prairie girls basketball team is 6-0 after a 50-25 win over Rothsay in the Little Eight Conference on Tuesday night.
The Panthers got 13 points apiece from Kathryn Burquest and Faith Alberts to lead the way. Lexie Lankow led the Tigers (1-5) with seven points.
PARKERS PRAIRIE 26 24 - 50
ROTHSAY 14 11 - 25
PARKERS PRAIRIE - Alberts - 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 blocks; Megan Benzinger - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Burquest - 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Megan Dreger - 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Rachel Martinson - 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Hali Moske - 8 blocks; Hillary Moske - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Veronica Schwartz - 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
ROTHSAY SCORING - Sarah Peterson - 2; Jayna Gronewold - 6; Emily Christ - 3; Lankow - 7; Kenzie Lankow - 4; Cara Honer - 3