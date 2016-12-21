Search
    Girls basketball: Panthers stymie Rothsay

    By Eric Morken on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:34 p.m.

    The Parkers Prairie girls basketball team is 6-0 after a 50-25 win over Rothsay in the Little Eight Conference on Tuesday night.

    The Panthers got 13 points apiece from Kathryn Burquest and Faith Alberts to lead the way. Lexie Lankow led the Tigers (1-5) with seven points.

    PARKERS PRAIRIE 26 24 - 50

    ROTHSAY 14 11 - 25

    PARKERS PRAIRIE - Alberts - 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 blocks; Megan Benzinger - 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Burquest - 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Megan Dreger - 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Rachel Martinson - 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Hali Moske - 8 blocks; Hillary Moske - 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Veronica Schwartz - 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

    ROTHSAY SCORING - Sarah Peterson - 2; Jayna Gronewold - 6; Emily Christ - 3; Lankow - 7; Kenzie Lankow - 4; Cara Honer - 3

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
