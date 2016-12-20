Girls basketball: First half propels Panthers past WD-C

The Panthers (5-0, 1-0 Little Eight Conference) put up 43 points in the first half behind 15 from Megan Benzinger. She finished with a game-high 17 points, while Megan Dreger added 10 and Hali Moske finished with nine. Kennedy Gravelle was the only W-DC player in double figures with 14.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 43 24 - 67

W-DC 18 25 - 43

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Kathryn Burquest - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Faith Alberts - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Benzinger - 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Dreger - 10 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Rachel Martinson - 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Courtney Meissner - 1 rebound; Hali Moske - 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 blocks; Hillary Moske - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Veronica Schwartz - 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

W-DC SCORING - Ashley Adams - 8; Casey Volkmann - 1; Ellie Miron - 7; Gravelle - 14; Rachel Schwartz - 6; Katie Peterson - 7