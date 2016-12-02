Girls basketball: Parkers Prairie cruises to 2-0

Four different players scored in double figures for the Panthers. Hali Moske and Megan Dreger each had 16. Faith Alberts added 12 and Kathryn Burquest chipped in 10.

Parkers Prairie enforced its usual pressure defense to force 20 steals, while adding seven blocks and 20 tips. Burquest had a near triple-double by adding 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals to her 10 points. Dreger added seven rebounds and five steals, and Moske grabbed six rebounds, as well.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 34 28 - 62

BERTHA-HEWITT 14 15 - 29

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Burquest - 10 points, 3 blocks, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals; Emily Shircliff - 2 points; Rachel Martinson - 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Courtney Meissner - 1 rebound; Megan Benzinger - 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Dreger - 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals; Veronica Schwartz - 3 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals; Hillary Moske - 1 rebound, 1 assist; Alberts - 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hali Moske - 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal