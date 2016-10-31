Football: Panthers roll into 6A championship

The third-seeded Panthers (7-3) defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 34-14 on Saturday in Walker after rolling to a 26-6 victory at home over New York Mills in last Tuesday's opener.

Parkers will now face the No. 4 seed, Browerville-Eagle Valley, Friday at 3 after the Tigers (7-3) upset top-seeded Pine River-Backus 41-14 on the road this past Saturday.

Andrew Johnson began Saturday's game with a 61-yard kickoff return, before Harry Samuelson found Ross Ruckheim for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers added a pair of scores in the second quarter on a Johnson 18-yard run and a pass from Samuelson to a sliding Travis Yohnke to take a 21-0 lead into the half.

Parkers limited the second-seeded Wolves (6-3) to only 34 yards of offense in the first half and extended its lead to four scores with an Austin Koep one-yard run in the third. The junior back added another one-yard touchdown plunge early in the fourth, before WHA added two final-quarter scores to finish the night at 34-14.

Devin Glebe led the Panthers' defense with 10 tackles, while Samuelson and Zach Ward each provided seven. Johnson led the backfield with 115 yards rushing, while Samuelson finished 4 of 8 for 48 yards and the two touchdowns.

The first-round victory over sixth-seeded New York Mills (2-7) was highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown pass from Samuelson to Yohnke in rainy conditions in the first half.

Koep scored three touchdown runs on the night, finishing with 83 yards on 18 carries, as Yohnke led the team with 138 receiving yards on just two catches. Tyler Smith and Derek Sudbeck tied for the team high with 17 total tackles, while Johnson added 14.