The Parkers Prairie football team continued to power through its schedule with a 28-6 homecoming victory over West Central Area-Ashby on Friday night.

The Panthers (5-1) tallied 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away, while totaling more than 300 yards of offense without starting running back Josh McKeown after losing the senior to a season-ending injury.

Parkers' defense remained stingy as well, holding the visiting Knights (1-5) to less than 150 total yards.

"The offense moved the ball on the ground all night," Parkers head coach John Sieling said. "Credit needs to be given to the offensive line for moving the line of scrimmage at the snap of the ball in the right direction. (They) did a great job giving the running backs a chance to run north and south and pick up over 200 yards rushing."

Holding a slim 7-6 advantage heading into the third quarter, the Panthers began to attack, driving 74 yards into the wind in 14 plays capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Austin Koep. After the defense forced a punt in the Knights' following possession, Parkers went 55 yards in nine plays for its next score on a one-yard run by Andrew Johnson to push ahead 21-6.

Following a WCA-A three and out, Koep found the end zone again on a nine yard run, extending the lead to 22 at 28-6.

The Panthers marched 80 yards for their first half score in a lengthy 16-play drive, ending with a four-yard scoring rush by Johnson. The Knights answered with their lone score of the night on a one-yard completion later in the second quarter, using a 28-yard pass on a fake punt to keep the drive alive.

Derek Sudbeck returned to his role at middle linebacker after missing several games to lead the team in tackles with 11. Johnson supplied 10 tackles, as Harry Samuelson chipped in eight. Samuelson and Tyler Smith provided sacks and Joe Hewitt added an interception to halt one of the Knights' first half drives.

Johnson also eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing on 20 carries, as Koep ran for 72 yards on 16 touches. Samuelson was 6 of 7 passing under center, while Devin Glebe led the team in receiving with 46 yards on three catches.

Parkers hosts an important section and district test this Friday against Browerville-Eagle Valley, a 4-2 team with two games left on the regular season slate. The Panthers' final game will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Royalton.

WCA-A takes on Kimball Area on Friday night in Barrett before closing the regular season at Upsala-Swanville Area on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in Swanville.