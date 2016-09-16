Parkers Prairie tight end Travis Yohnke breaks free for a 47-yard touchdown reception from Harry Samuelson in the first quarter of the Panthers' 32-21 win against Upsala-Swanville Area on Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

A host of Parkers Prairie defenders, including senior Tyler Smith (front right), gang up to take down USA running back Dalton Louden on Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Austin Koep thought he might have lost the game for his team late in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

Parkers Prairie was hosting the seventh-ranked team in Class A in unbeaten Upsala-Swanville Area and had just gotten a turnover on downs deep in their own territory with 7:39 left in the game. The Panthers led 25-21 at that point.

All they needed to do was hold onto the ball and put together a drive. Instead, Koep, a junior running back, put the ball on the ground at the Panthers’ 25-yard line.

The Patriots had new life, but they could do nothing with it. Parkers Prairie shut the door again by forcing another turnover on downs with 4:40 left.

This time, the Panthers put together the drive they needed. The player who capped it off was Koep on a 25-yard touchdown run that secured a 32-21 win and moved his team to 3-0 on the season.

“I wanted to redeem myself from my fumble,” Koep said. “I knew my coaches would give me another chance, and I pulled it out. It felt amazing. Coaches and everyone on the sideline were telling me, ‘Hold the ball with two hands’ after the fumble. I held the ball with two hands, got through and it was off to the races.”

It was the final touches on what players and coaches believe is easily the biggest win of the early season so far. Both teams came into the night at 2-0, just like when they met in week three last season. The Patriots dominated that match-up 40-6.

“Last year, we went to Upsala in the afternoon and just got drilled,” Panthers head coach John Sieling said. “People are talking, ‘Is the same thing going to happen again?’ We told the kids that, and that it’s time for you to step up. People take notice when you have a good football team. They stepped up.”

They did it without their leading tackler and rusher for most of the night. Senior running back and linebacker Josh McKeown went down in the first half with a knee injury. He spent the rest of the game watching on crutches from the sideline.

“He’s going to be out for a while, I think,” Sieling said. “Tonight without him and (Derek Sudbeck) who we moved to guard, he’s a fullback. He went out with a knee injury. The guys just stepped it up. We were playing hurt out there. Guys needed to come off the field, and we played really well and really hard the second half. We just wanted it bad.”

USA led 14-12 at the break, but Parkers Prairie had an answer after each of the Patriots’ first three scores. Tight end Travis Yohnke hauled in a 47-yard catch-and-run score from quarterback Harry Samuelson in the opening quarter to make it 7-6 after a missed extra point.

The Patriots drove right down the field and got a 1-yard touchdown plunge from quarterback Myron Ripplinger on their next drive to make it 14-6. On the Panthers’ first play of the ensuing drive, Samuelson tossed the ball to halfback Andrew Johnson. Johnson then found senior receiver Devin Glebe wide open down the right sideline for a 67-yard score.

It was part of a unique night for Johnson. The senior added a 46-yard rushing touchdown that made it 21-18 and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard reception as time expired on the third quarter. That gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at 25-21 after a Colton Booker extra point.

“After Josh got hurt, we knew we had to step up,” Johnson said. “I had to step up, and our line made some nice blocks. That’s how we got going.”

After getting the lead, it was the defense’s turn to put things away. The Patriots drove right down the field on their first two possessions, but by game’s end, the Panthers stood tall with a couple fourth-and-mid-yardage stops late in the fourth quarter.

“I think what changed is they started running unbalanced and we weren’t moving for it,” Sieling said. “We suddenly started moving to the unbalanced and as soon as we started adjusting a little better, that made it harder for them to run. Then when we got ahead, they had to throw a little bit.”

Sieling loved the heart his guys showed in overcoming injuries to beat a good USA program. Johnson was hurt himself in last week’s win over Kimball Area. He tried giving it a go on Wednesday, practiced in full on Thursday and was good enough to score three touchdowns on Friday.

Then on the last drive, it was the guy who replaced McKeown in the backfield who made one of the biggest plays of the game in Koep.

“We were just hoping to try to pick up a couple first downs,” Sieling said of that final drive. “The same kid, Austin Koep, who fumbled down here before the defense held them, he broke some nice, long runs. He’s a junior and he did a really good job coming in for Josh. He just played really well.”

A lot of these guys were part of the baseball team that finished second at the state tournament this past spring. That translates into a confident bunch on the gridiron, as well, and a win over USA only adds to that.

“This boosts it way up,” Johnson said. “They were ranked seventh in state and with us being 2-0, coming back and beating them is just huge for us.”

Sieling said with all the injuries the Panthers have incurred, it will take this whole team coming together to keep winning at a high level. They have a 0-3 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa team coming to Parkers Prairie next week.

The Panthers will celebrate a big win over the Patriots before trying to build on it against the Jaguars on Friday.

“First you have to worry about next week,” Koep said. “Can’t go 4-0 if you lose. One game at a time.”

GAME SUMMARY

PARKERS PRAIRIE 6 6 13 7 – 32

USA 7 7 7 0 – 21

SCORING – FIRST QUARTER – USA – Myron Ripplinger 23-yard pass to Eric Koetter; Ripplinger extra point; Parkers Prairie – Samuelson 47-yard pass to Yohnke, Colton Booker missed extra point

SECOND QUARTER – USA – Ripplinger 1-yard run; Ripplinger extra point; Parkers Prairie - Johnson 67-yard pass to Glebe; missed 2-point conversion

THIRD QUARTER – USA – Dalton Louden 7-yard run; Ripplinger extra point; Parkers Prairie – A. Johnson 46-yard run; missed two-point conversion; Parkers Prairie – Samuelson 5-yard pass to A. Johnson; Booker extra point

FOURTH QUARTER – Koep 25-yard run; Booker extra point