Volleyball: Parkers outlasts B-E in five-set marathon

The Parkers Prairie volleyball team gathers together in celebration after edging Brandon-Evansville in five sets during a Little Eight Conference match on Thursday night in Evansville. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Parkers Prairie volleyball team stepped on the court Thursday night in a must-win fourth set after Brandon-Evansville took the previous two in the Little Eight Conference clash.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-0 LEC) not only pulled out the marathon fourth by a score of 32-30, but also went on to hold off the Chargers (5-4, 2-1 LEC) late in the fifth at 15-12 to remain unbeaten in league play in Evansville.

“I told them to hit. When the games on the line, you hit,” Parkers head coach Amy Revering said. “You don’t revert to playing it safe and tipping the ball; you go out there and if hitting’s working, you hit.”

Parkers led 14-12 in the final set before junior Megan Dreger approached the service line for match point.

Her serve curled toward the net, clipping the top, but dropped softly in a gap on the Chargers’ side for the clincher.

“I was very excited and I was counting on my team to keep our emotions up, because we had some troubles with our attitude – but our intensity was very up,” senior setter Hillary Moske said. “It was nerve-wracking; I didn’t know (the serve) was going to go over, but then it fell. (Revering) said stay focused and don’t let them irritate you and to get back and drop.”

The Panthers earned the opening win 25-19, but B-E responded with a pair of tight victories at 26-24 and 25-22 in the second and third sets to go up 2-1.

The fourth saw both teams trade points after Shyanna Behrens landed a kill over the block to tie things at 27-27. B-E went ahead 29-28 with an Elizabeth Schiele kill in the middle, but the Panthers fought back to equalize at 30-all before taking the final two points to force a fifth.

“We knew that if we put an offense on the floor, it would slow down their offense, so that was our game plan all night,” Revering explained. “I’m so proud of the girls and they worked so hard. That’s probably one of the most intense games I have ever coached.”

Parkers returned three seniors in Moske, setter Rachel Martinson and defensive specialist Courtney Meissner this fall, along with six juniors.

Revering attributed the Panthers’ strong start to league play with concise passing as a primary factor, setting up Dreger and the other dangerous hitters.

“We lost a lot of our great passers last year and that’s what we’ve had to work on right now,” Revering said. “We have outstanding hitters, but we keep saying everything starts with the pass so Hillary and Rachel can run our quick offense and the hitters can run.”

Underwood remains unbeaten overall at the top of the LEC standings through six games, while Parkers and Rothsay sit undefeated in conference play.

After a shaky non-conference win Tuesday night at Bertha-Hewitt, Revering was impressed with no let down out of the rearview.

“To be honest, we came off a game was tough,” Revering said. “We won in four, but it was sloppy ball and I was really concerned about coming off that game what tonight was going to look like. The girls wanted to redeem themselves.”

MATCH SUMMARY

Parkers Prairie 3, B-E 2

(25-19, 24-26, 22-25, 32-30, 15-12)