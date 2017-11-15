Finally his turn

Things didn't start out well for him and his father, Jonathan, once they got to the stand.

"We had a lot of problems," Jadon wrote. "One, the tree stand latch was frozen shut. Second, the bolt to keep the latch secure was dropped in the dark and we couldn't find it. Third, we were going to melt the ice with a heater, but the heater didn't work. Fourth, dad dropped his unloaded gun in the dirt and it clogged and was unsafe to shoot."

A little perseverance paid off, along with some help from a higher power, Jadon says.

"Right after all the problems, we had church in the tree stand with dad and prayed that all the problems that happened would get better and they did," he wrote. "Dad found a knife to cut the ice off the latch. Dad remembered he had an extra gun in the trunk of the car. I found the bolt, and the heater started to work, and I got my first deer just like we prayed."

A seven-point buck showed up for the father and son as Jadon made good on the opportunity.

"When the deer came, I got so nervous," he wrote. "I kept saying, 'Dad, dad, dad, a deer.' When it was in clear sight, Dad said, 'Shoot it.' And I shot it right in between two trees, and it went down like a rock. The buck was like three times my size!"