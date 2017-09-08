Volleyball: Lakers face another defeat against Falcons

The Lakers battled through five sets, winning the second and the fourth sets 25-16 and 25-22, respectively. But they surrendered the match in a close fifth set by two points.

The first and the third set had the Lakers trailing well behind the Falcons, 25-16 in both sets. The Lakers tried to recover and score their first win of the season, but their lack of consistency cost them the win.

Defensively, the Lakers had 71 total digs. Sophomore middle hitter Ellie Danielson had 15 of those and senior libero Bailey Stewart had 14 digs.

The offensive game of the Lakers contained 38 total kills and five total aces. Danielson had 10 of those kills, while sophomore outside hitter Emma Thorfinnson had eight.

Senior setter Kelsey Johnson and sophomore setter Sara Geiser each had 18 assists.

The Lakers face the Montevideo Thunder Hawks, who are also searching for their first win, at home on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

ACGA 3, MINNEWASKA 2

(25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Ellie Danielson - 10 kills, 5 blocks, 15 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 7 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 ace, 18 assists, 6 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 kills, 13 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 dig; Madisen Hall - 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Sara Geiser - 1 ace, 18 assists, 3 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Alexis Piekarski - 1 assist, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Bailey Stewart - 1 ace, 14 digs.