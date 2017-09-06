Volleyball: Lakers fall in five sets to BOLD

The Lakers (0-3, 0-2 West Central Conference) won the second set 26-24 and the fourth one 25-16. The Warriors (1-1, 1-1 WCC) had just enough by winning 26-24 in the first, 25-19 in the third and 15-12 in the fifth set.

Ellie Danielson had 10 kills for Minnewaska, while Emma Thorfinnson added nine. Kelsey Johnson dished out 15 assists and Sara Geiser had 14. Danielson also led the way from the back row with 15 digs.

BOLD 3, MINNEWASKA 2

(26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 kills, 1 dig; Ellie Danielson - 3 aces, 10 kills, 5 blocks, 15 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 1 dig; Kelsey Johnson - 2 aces, 15 assists, 7 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 kills, 8 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 digs; Madisen Hall - 1 assist, 5 kills, 1 block; Sara Geiser - 1 ace, 14 assists, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Alexis Piekarski - 2 kills, 1 block; Bailey Stewart - 13 digs