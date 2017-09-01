Volleyball: Lakers lose to Braves in Conference match

The Lakers fought hard and took the first set 29-27 but lost steam in the second and third sets, losing 25-10, 25-15, respectively. The last game was a close one but ultimately the Braves took it 31-29.

Madisen Hall led the Lakers on the net with nine kills. Ellie Danielson was close behind with seven kills. Bailey Stewart protected the back of the court with 18 digs and Kelsey Johnson supported the Lakers with 24 assists.

Minnewaska plays a home game against B.O.L.D on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

BENSON 3, MINNEWASKA 1 (27-19, 25-10, 25-15, 31-29)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Ellie Danielson - 7 kills, 3 blocks; Jessica Lanoue - 5 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 2 aces, 6 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 kill, 4 digs; Madisen Hall - 9 kills, 1 dig; Alexis Piekarski - 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Bailey Stewart - 2 aces, 18 digs