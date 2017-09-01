In the season opener, they showed that. The Lakers stymied Maple Lake defensively for much of the game and held onto an early lead in a 23-6 victory for Minnewaska.

“We met as a team last spring before school got out and said we don’t have high hopes for this season, we have high expectations for this season,” second-year head coach Jeremy Christensen said. “We have a number of kids returning a lot of varsity experience. We want to utilize that. They know what to expect out of us and what our overall scheme is. As long as we can stay healthy, I believe we can be in competition with everybody we play.”

It didn’t take long for the Lakers to strike on Thursday. Senior quarterback Matt Gruber found junior Jack Blevins on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. After a Gruber to Jaeger Jergenson two-point conversion, it was 8-0.

“That’s huge,” Gruber said. “Last year we didn’t really have the season we wanted, especially offensively. It was nice to come out with a bang right away.”

Blevins made his biggest impact on defense a year ago, and he did against Maple Lake too. His fourth-quarter fumble recovery all but ended the game with 3:32 left, but he connected with Gruber for a second touchdown reception early in the second quarter. This time it came from 20 yards out and gave the Lakers all the momentum with a 16-0 lead.

That’s how the score stood through three quarters. At the start of the fourth, Minnewaska fumbled to set up the Irish with the ball near the 50 yardline. Maple Lake senior Zach Cargill, who finished with 154 yards rushing on 18 carries, made the Lakers pay for that turnover as his 21-yard touchdown run made it 16-6.

“I told them in the huddle at the end of the game that the thing I took away from this the most is even when we made mistakes, the kids responded in a positive way,” Christensen said.

The Lakers showed that with a couple of calls that didn’t go their way. Gruber ran the read option perfectly early in the second half. He held the fake for a long time before pulling the ball and rushing 63 yards for the touchdown. Only, he disguised it so well that an official blew the play dead to negate the touchdown.

“One of the things that we preach to the kids a lot is you can only control your individual play,” Christensen said. “Officials are going to have their misses too. They’re just as human as the rest of us. We know there’s going to be some of that, and that’s OK. We responded to it in a positive way. We got back on track, and the defense played tough in those situations.”

The Lakers also had a call not go their way deep inside Maple Lake territory when Minnewaska senior Garrett Jensen went high to catch a ball. He landed on his back and the ball came out and was ruled a fumble.

The Irish drove almost 90 yards on the ensuing possession. They got it all the way to the Lakers’ 1-yard line but were stuffed near the goal line on fourth-and-goal.

“Like coach says, we play as a unit, pick each other up and we stop them together,” Blevins said.

The Irish had 244 rushing yards but were 0-for-2 passing the ball. The Lakers were much more balanced as Gruber passed for 129 yards and the two touchdowns, while the running game tallied 246 yards. Senior Ryan Christianson led the way with 102 yards on 11 carries, including the game-clinching 23-yard touchdown run with 1:45 left. That balance is something coach Christensen feels this team can sustain throughout the season.

“We’re going to run the football first and foremost,” he said. “A lot of what we do in the air is the play-action game, but Matt is one of the best quarterbacks I’ve been around in my 10 years of coaching as the complete package. He can run the option game. He’s got a very good arm and is very accurate with the ball.”

This a confident team coming into the season. A lot of these guys played through a 2-7 season a year ago and expect there to be a big turnaround this fall.

“We expect a very good season,” Blevins said. “I’m going to say it, we expect state this year.”

A lot has to go right before that happens. At least in the opener, the Lakers had reason to be confident by how they played on the field. They hope to carry that forward heading into a road contest at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City next Friday.

“We could be an 8-0 team and if the football takes a few bad bounces we could be 2-7 again too,” Christensen said. “There is some talent here that I think is really capable of surprising some people.”

MAPLE LAKE 0 0 0 6 - 6

MINNEWASKA 8 8 0 7 - 23

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Minnewaska - Matt Gruber 15-yard pass to Jack Blevins; Gruber to Jaeger Jergenson two-point conversion

SECOND QUARTER - Minnewaska - Gruber 20-yard pass to Blevins; Ryan Christianson two-point conversion run

THIRD QUARTER - No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER - Maple Lake - Zach Cargill 21-yard run; Missed two-point conversion; Minnewaska - Christianson 23-yard run; Drew Nelson PAT kick

TOTALS - Maple Lake - First downs - 8; Rushing - 244; Passing - 0-2-(-10 yards); Turnovers - 2; Minnewaska - First downs - 18; Rushing - 246; Passing - 129; Turnovers - 4

MINNEWASKA LEADERS - OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 8-16, 139 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; Rushing - Gruber - 9-36; Blevins - 5-14; Garrett Jensen - 10-90; Christianson - 11-102, TD; Receiving - Jackson Johnsrud - 2-41; Blevins - 3-60, 2 TD; Christianson - 1-16; Jaeger Jergenson - 2-22