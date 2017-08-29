Volleyball: Lakers drop opener against KMS
The Minnewaska volleyball team dropped its season opener in four sets as Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won 26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14.
Ellie Danielson had 10 kills to lead the Lakers at the net. Sierra Lindemann had 23 assists, while Bailey Stewart led the way from the back row with 16 digs.
The Lakers have eight returning letter winners this season who are looking to replace three all-conference players in outside hitters Carley Stewart and Abby Ver Steeg and three-year starting setter Taylor Amundson.
The Lakers are going to try to improve upon a 6-17 overall record from a year ago. They finished 3-11 in the West Central Conference in 2016.
Minnewaska will open up conference play on Thursday night when Benson comes to town.
KMS 3, MINNEWASKA 1 (26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14)
MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 2 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Ellie Danielson - 10 kills, 1 block; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 block, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Jenna LaFave - 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Madisen Hall - 7 kills, 3 blocks; Sara Geiser - 1 kill, 1 dig; Bailey Stewart - 4 aces, 1 kill, 16 digs