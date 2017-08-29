Search
    Volleyball: Lakers drop opener against KMS

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:35 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team dropped its season opener in four sets as Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won 26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14.

    Ellie Danielson had 10 kills to lead the Lakers at the net. Sierra Lindemann had 23 assists, while Bailey Stewart led the way from the back row with 16 digs.

    The Lakers have eight returning letter winners this season who are looking to replace three all-conference players in outside hitters Carley Stewart and Abby Ver Steeg and three-year starting setter Taylor Amundson.

    The Lakers are going to try to improve upon a 6-17 overall record from a year ago. They finished 3-11 in the West Central Conference in 2016.

    Minnewaska will open up conference play on Thursday night when Benson comes to town.

    KMS 3, MINNEWASKA 1 (26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14)

    MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 2 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Ellie Danielson - 10 kills, 1 block; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 block, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Jenna LaFave - 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Madisen Hall - 7 kills, 3 blocks; Sara Geiser - 1 kill, 1 dig; Bailey Stewart - 4 aces, 1 kill, 16 digs

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
