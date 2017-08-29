Volleyball: Lakers drop opener against KMS

The Lakers have eight returning letter winners this season who are looking to replace three all-conference players in outside hitters Carley Stewart and Abby Ver Steeg and three-year starting setter Taylor Amundson.

The Lakers are going to try to improve upon a 6-17 overall record from a year ago. They finished 3-11 in the West Central Conference in 2016.

Minnewaska will open up conference play on Thursday night when Benson comes to town.

KMS 3, MINNEWASKA 1 (26-24, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 2 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Ellie Danielson - 10 kills, 1 block; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 block, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Jenna LaFave - 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Madisen Hall - 7 kills, 3 blocks; Sara Geiser - 1 kill, 1 dig; Bailey Stewart - 4 aces, 1 kill, 16 digs