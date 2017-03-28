Lakers to rely on seniors, pitching this spring

This year, the West Central Conference teams to beat include Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, Sauk Centre and Montevideo, while MACA and Pipestone are the frontrunners for the Section 3AA title.

Minnewaska head coach Steve Hoffmann said pitching and senior experience are the team's strengths heading into the season, and its goal is simply to "play hard and keep improving each and every game."

2017 MINNEWASKA AREA SOFTBALL

SENIORS - Morgan Hess, Abby VerSteeg, Carley Stewart, Ashley Blom, Alishia Vigil, Bayley Pooler

JUNIORS - Rachel Erickson, Kaitlyn Lange, Bailey Stewart, Erin Edmunds, Julia Hoffmann, Jessica Lanoue

Coaches - Head coach - Steve Hoffman, 32nd season, 485-178; Assistant coaches - Dave Moe, Morgan Nordly

MINNEWASKA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

April 8 Minnewaska Invite, 9:30 a.m.

April 10 vs. New London-Spicer, 5 p.m.

April 11 at Montevideo, 5 p.m.

April 18 vs. ACGC (DH), 4 p.m.

April 20 vs. Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.

April 24 at Osakis, 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Benson (DH), 4 p.m.

April 27 vs. Morris, 5 p.m.

May 2 at Melrose (DH), 4 p.m.

May 5 vs. Paynesville, 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Montevideo, 5 p.m.

May 11 at Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.

May 12 at BOLD (DH), 4 p.m.

May 16 at Morris, 5 p.m.

May 23 Section 3AA playoffs, TBD