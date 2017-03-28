Lakers to rely on seniors, pitching this spring
The Minnewaska Area fastpitch softball team returns 11 letterwinners from last year, including six seniors and five juniors.
The Lakers lost their opening subsection tournament game to Benson-Hancock by a score of 19-17 to finish their season 10-11.
This year, the West Central Conference teams to beat include Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, Sauk Centre and Montevideo, while MACA and Pipestone are the frontrunners for the Section 3AA title.
Minnewaska head coach Steve Hoffmann said pitching and senior experience are the team's strengths heading into the season, and its goal is simply to "play hard and keep improving each and every game."
2017 MINNEWASKA AREA SOFTBALL
SENIORS - Morgan Hess, Abby VerSteeg, Carley Stewart, Ashley Blom, Alishia Vigil, Bayley Pooler
JUNIORS - Rachel Erickson, Kaitlyn Lange, Bailey Stewart, Erin Edmunds, Julia Hoffmann, Jessica Lanoue
Coaches - Head coach - Steve Hoffman, 32nd season, 485-178; Assistant coaches - Dave Moe, Morgan Nordly
MINNEWASKA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
April 8 Minnewaska Invite, 9:30 a.m.
April 10 vs. New London-Spicer, 5 p.m.
April 11 at Montevideo, 5 p.m.
April 18 vs. ACGC (DH), 4 p.m.
April 20 vs. Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.
April 24 at Osakis, 4:30 p.m.
April 25 at Benson (DH), 4 p.m.
April 27 vs. Morris, 5 p.m.
May 2 at Melrose (DH), 4 p.m.
May 5 vs. Paynesville, 4:30 p.m.
May 9 vs. Montevideo, 5 p.m.
May 11 at Sauk Centre, 5 p.m.
May 12 at BOLD (DH), 4 p.m.
May 16 at Morris, 5 p.m.
May 23 Section 3AA playoffs, TBD