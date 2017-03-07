Boys Basketball: Lakers season ends in subsection shootout

The Lakers went into the game as the No. 5 seed facing the fourth-seeded Falcons in Grove City.

ACGC earned a 37-27 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 52-49 in the final 18 minutes.

Minnewaska Area junior Matt Gruber led the Lakers with 27 points, Garrett Jensen added 25 and Dennis VanDyke tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

As a team, Minnewaska shot 31-58 from the field.

The Lakers finish their season 11-14 on the year, while the Falcons take a 15-10 record into their subsection semifinal matchup against top-seeded Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta. Tip off is 6 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.

ACGC 37 49 - 86

MINNEWASKA 27 52 - 79

MINNEWASKA TOTALS - FG 31-58; 3PT FG 5-22; FT 12-18; 24 rebounds; 15 assists; 9 steals; 1 block; 16 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS - Matt Gruber - 27 points, 1 assist, rebounds, 1 steal, 3 turnovers; Garrett Jensen - 25 points, 3 rebounds, 2 turnovers; Dennis VanDyke - 14 points, 4 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 7 turnovers; Ryan Christianson - 5 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds; Jackson Johnsrud - 4 points, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 rebound, 3 steals, 1 turnover; Collin Richards - 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Jaeger Jergenson - 2 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Jack Blevins - 2 turnovers