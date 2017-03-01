The Lakers scored 34 points in each half, while the Sting had 31 in each half.

Jensen finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Johnsrud nearly matched it with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Jake Peters chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Matt Gruber tallied nine points and four steals.

Minnewaska earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 3AA Tournament and will face fourth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the opening round at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grove City.

The Falcons head into the matchup with a 14-10 regular season record.

The two teams split on the season, with the Lakers taking a 74-72 win Jan. 19 and the Falcons claiming a 68-55 win Feb. 23.

MINN 34 34 — 68

YME 31 31 — 62

MINNEWASKA TOTALS — FG 20-44; 3PT FG 3-16; FT 25-28; 26 rebounds; 11 assists; 9 steals; 2 blocks; 10 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — Jensen - 21 points, 1 assist, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Johnsrud - 20 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 turnover; Peters - 11 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers; Gruber - 9 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 turnovers; Dennis VanDyke - 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 turnover; Jack Blevins - 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Ryan Christianson - 2 assists; Luke Barkeim - 1 assist; Collin Richards - 1 steal