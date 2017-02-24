Garrett Jensen put up 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers, Dennis VanDyke 12 points and Jake Peters added nine points and six rebounds, but they couldn’t pull off the win.

The Falcons (14-9) went into the half with a five-point, 34-27 lead, and they outscored Minnewaska 34-28 in the second half.

Erik Belgum led the Falcons’ offense with 29 points, while Gabe Eisenbacher added 17 and Jarren Kaddatz put up 11.

The Lakers shot 21-52 from the field, 3-13 from three and 10-14 from the free throw line in the loss.

They finish their regular season against Yellow Medicine East at 7:30 Monday night in Granite Falls.

ACGC 34 34 – 68

MINN 27 28 – 55

MINNEWASKA TOTALS – FG 21-52; 3 PT FG 3-13; FT 10-14; 28 rebounds, 15 assists, 7 steals, 3 blocks, 19 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS – Jensen - 13 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover; VanDyke - 12 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 6 turnovers; Peters - 9 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Matt Gruber - 6 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers; Jaeger Jergenson - 4 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover; Luke Barkiem - 4 points, 2 rebounds; Ryan Christianson - 3 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 4 turnovers; Jack Blevins - 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Jake Hoffman - 2 points, 1 turnover; Brandon Wacker - 1 rebound; Gavin Rupp - 1 rebound

ACGC Scoring – Belgum 29, Eisenbacher 17, Kaddatz 11, Adam Johnson 6, Ryan Amdahl 3, Brendan Hedtke 2