Boys Basketball: Lakers lose close battle against Sauk Centre
The Minnewaska Area boys basketball team dropped a close one Friday night, falling 69-63 to Sauk Centre.
The Lakers shot 24-53 from the field, including a 12-25 effort from three-point range.
Jake Peters was a large part of the offense, shooting 5-7 from three on the way to a team-leading 17 points.
Matt Gruber added 14 points, while Collin Richards chipped in nine.
Minnewaska's last home game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, with its regular season finale to follow on Monday, Feb. 27 against Yellow Medicine East.