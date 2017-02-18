Jake Peters was a large part of the offense, shooting 5-7 from three on the way to a team-leading 17 points.

Matt Gruber added 14 points, while Collin Richards chipped in nine.

Minnewaska's last home game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, with its regular season finale to follow on Monday, Feb. 27 against Yellow Medicine East.