Minnewaska edges BOLD

The Lakers were led by a Jake Peters double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jackson Johnsrud tallied 18 points, as well.

They held a 36-30 lead at the half and held on to the lead even though they were outscored 32-29 in the second half.

Matt Gruber joined the double-digit scoring with 10 points, while Dennis VanDyke added nine.

Minnewaska is in Sauk Centre for a 7:30 matchup Friday night.

BOLD falls to 11-11 with the loss.

WASKA 36 29 — 65

BOLD 30 32 — 62

MINNEWASKA TOTALS — FG 23-43; 3PT FG 8-20; FT 11-16; 18 assists; 8 blocks; 31 rebounds; 5 steals; 16 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS — Johnsrud - 18 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 turnovers; Peters - 18 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 11 rebounds, 4 turnovers; Gruber - 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 turnovers; VanDyke - 9 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 turnovers; Garrett Jensen - 4 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers; Collin Richards - 3 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers