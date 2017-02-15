Wrestling: Forfeits doom Lakers in 5A opener

Benson took over from there. The Braves used four forfeits and a pin from Dylan Stewart in 1:25 at 138 pounds to take complete control of the match in the middle weights.

Tyson Meyer stopped the Braves' run with a pin in 2:57 at 160. Tyler Van Luik got an injury default victory for Minnewaska at 195, and Jakob Swalla added a pin in 5:27 at 220 pounds. It wasn't enough as Benson used its sixth forfeit win of the night at heavyweight to wrap up the win.

The Lakers will now look ahead to the section individual tournament hosted by New London-Spicer High School Feb. 24-25.

BENSON 54, MINNEWASKA 30

106 - Stadsvold def. Blake Naglor by fall, 3:06; 113 - Hunter Mondor (B) def. Max Reichmann by fall, 5:00; 120 - Blair def. Austin Whitcup by fall, 3:49; 120 - Adam Zosel (B) won by forfeit; 132 - Chase Young (B) won by forfeit; 138 - Stewart (B) def. Adam Larson by fall, 1:25; 145 - Aaron Zosel (B) won by forfeit; 152 - Jared Knutson (B) won by forfeit; 160 - Meyer def. Drake Pierce by fall, 2:57; 170 - Mason Abner (B) won by forfeit; 182 - Alex Wrobleski (B) def. Austin Johnson by fall, 1:58; 195 - VanLuik won by injury default; 220 - Swalla def. Grant Evenson by fall, 5:27; 285 - Ross Grussing (B) won by forfeit