Wrestling: Lakers fall to BBE

BBE won the first eight matches. Seven of those were good for six points each after six Minnewaska forfeits and a pin by the Jaguars' Mark Jenniges at 138 pounds.

Minnewaska's wins came from Tyson Meyer in a 9-0 major decision at 160 pounds and Jakob Swalla in a pin in 59 seconds at 220 pounds.

BBE 63, MINNEWASKA 10

106 - Blaine Fischer (BBE) def. Jackson Stadsvold, SV-1, 7-5; 113 - Canon Swanson (BB) won by forfeit; 120 - Tyler Jensen (BBE) won by forfeit; 126 - Ryan Young (BBE) won by forfeit; 132 - Tyler Bents (BBE) won by forfeit; 138 - Jenniges (BBE) def. Adam Larson by fall, 4:40; 145 - Isaiah Gilbert (BBE) won by forfeit; 152 - Adam Jaeger (BBE) won by forfeit; 160 - Meyer (M) def. Spencer Amundson by major decision, 9-0; 170 - Trevor Kern (BBE) won by forfeit; 182 - Dalton Guzier (BBE) def. Austin Johnson by fall, 1:03; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Swalla (M) def. Joseph Thompson by fall, 0:59; 285 - Seth Roering (BBE) won by forfeit