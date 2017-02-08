Minnewaska gets hot down the stretch

Osakis center Alecia Kaelke had 16 points in the first half Monday night to give the Silverstreaks a 27-20 lead at the half. But the Lakers wore Osakis down by getting out in transition.

"We just wanted to run," Minnewaska head coach Brett Thorfinnson said after beating ACGC on Tuesday. "Pat (Kalpin) does an awesome job with his kids, but we had a little more of a bench than what they had. So our goal was to get it up and down and Kaelke was either going to be dead tired or sitting down. She just seemed like she was really gassed in the second half. So that helped, and we did a better job defending, too."

The Lakers held Kaelke to six points and Osakis to 24 in the second half, while scoring 40 to come out on top.

"Osakis is a good win," Thorfinnson said. "They're a good team, so we definitely wanted to make sure we came out and played well. We knew we could play with them."

The loss was just the third for Osakis on the year.

Compared to Monday, Tuesday was a breeze for the Lakers. They had 11 players join the scoring, led by Carley Stewart with 19, Bayley Pooler 18 and Emma Thorfinnson 10. ACGC's only lead of the night was 2-0, which was quickly erased by one of Pooler's four triples on the night.

The Falcons (4-15) stayed close until the middle of the first half, when Minnewaska took off on an 11-2 run and didn't look back. At the end of the half, the lead was stretched to 36-18, and the Lakers still didn't slow down. They dominated the second half 46-28.

On the game, Minnewaska sank 11 threes, coming from six different players.

The Lakers are 15-6 overall on the year and 8-2 against Section 3AA opponents. The section losses came to New London-Spicer, which is ranked No. 5 in the state according to the Minnesota-Scores.net QRF rankings, and Minneota in a game that the Lakers had an off-night, accoring to Thorfinnson. The Lakers are currently sitting in the second seed among the 3AA-North field, according to the QRF.

With sections right around the corner, Minnewaska likes where it stands.

"We think we have a team that can (win the section)," Thorfinnson said. "We've got to play well, the ball has to bounce our way a little bit, but we know we can play with anybody. We know we can beat anybody in our section.

"If we shoot it well, I guess I wouldn't want to play us going into sections if I were somebody else."

WASKA 36 46 - 82

ACGC 18 28 - 46

MINNEWASKA SCORING - Carley Stewart 19, Bayley Pooler 18, Emma Thorfinnson 10, Ellie Danielson 8, Abby VerSteeg 7, Ashlyn Guggisberg 7, Kendra Kuczek 4, Rachel Erickson 3, Ashley Blom 2, Bailey Stewart 2, Anna Vold 2

ACGC SCORING - Addison Bernstein 11, Kendra Miller 10, Anna Grimsgard 6, Maree Lee 6, Gabby Lawver 4, Madison Denton 4, Pailey Wilner 3, Lindsey Minnick 2

MINNEWASKA 20 40 — 60

OSAKIS 27 24 — 51

OSAKIS TOTALS — FG 21-57; 3PT FG 2-21; FT 7-10; 27 rebounds; 12 assists, 7 steals, 3 blocks, 15 turnovers

SCORING — Alecia Kaelke 22, Morgan Staloch 16, Kayla Sorenson 6, Lauren Savageau 4, Nicolle Klukken 3

MINNEWASKA SCORING — Danielson 20, VerSteeg 12, C. Stewart 10, Pooler 8, Thorfinnson 7, Guggisberg 3