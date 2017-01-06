Wrestling: ACGC dominates the mat in win over Minnewaska

The other Lakers winners were Mason Blair in the 120, Tyson Meyer in the 160 and Tyler VanLuik in the 220.

Blair topped ACGC's Skye Powers in a 6-2 decision, while Meyer beat Levi lund in an 11-3 major decision and VanLuik beat Tanner Berghuis by a 7-1 decision.

The Lakers were forced to forfeit four matchups, accounting for 24 of the Falcons' points.

For duals, the loss brings Minnewaska Area to 1-10 on the year, while ACGC improves to 6-4 with the win.

106: Jake Mortenson (ACGC) def. Jackson Stadsvold (MAHS) by 6-0 decision

113: Hayen Straumann (ACGC) def. Max Reichmann (MAHS) by 11-2 major decision

120: Mason blair (MAHS) def. Skye Powers (ACGC) by 6-2 decision

126: Dylan Studemann (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

132: Aaron Lang (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

138: Brennen Arndt (ACGC) def. Mateo Arredondo (MAHS) by fall (1:55)

145: Shane Whitcomb (ACGC) def. Adam Larson (MAHS) by fall (1:31)

152: Dylan Jergenson (MAHS) def. Braeden Lies (ACGC) by fall (3:22)

160: Tyson Meyer (MAHS) def. Levi Lund (ACGC) by 11-3 major decision

170: Cullen Lewis (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

182: CJ Toedter (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

195: Tanner Fester (ACGC) def. Austin Johnson (MAHS) by fall (1:51)

220: Tyler VanLuik (MAHS) def. Tanner Berghuis (ACGC) by 7-1 decision

285: Brodie Maresch (ACGC) def. Jakob Swalla (MAHS) by fall (1:10)