Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wrestling: ACGC dominates the mat in win over Minnewaska

    By rpiet Today at 2:48 p.m.

    Freshman Dylan Jergenson earned the Lakers' only pin in the match against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Thursday. The Falcons easily downed Minnewaska 55-16.

    The other Lakers winners were Mason Blair in the 120, Tyson Meyer in the 160 and Tyler VanLuik in the 220.

    Blair topped ACGC's Skye Powers in a 6-2 decision, while Meyer beat Levi lund in an 11-3 major decision and VanLuik beat Tanner Berghuis by a 7-1 decision.

    The Lakers were forced to forfeit four matchups, accounting for 24 of the Falcons' points.

    For duals, the loss brings Minnewaska Area to 1-10 on the year, while ACGC improves to 6-4 with the win.

    106: Jake Mortenson (ACGC) def. Jackson Stadsvold (MAHS) by 6-0 decision

    113: Hayen Straumann (ACGC) def. Max Reichmann (MAHS) by 11-2 major decision

    120: Mason blair (MAHS) def. Skye Powers (ACGC) by 6-2 decision

    126: Dylan Studemann (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

    132: Aaron Lang (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

    138: Brennen Arndt (ACGC) def. Mateo Arredondo (MAHS) by fall (1:55)

    145: Shane Whitcomb (ACGC) def. Adam Larson (MAHS) by fall (1:31)

    152: Dylan Jergenson (MAHS) def. Braeden Lies (ACGC) by fall (3:22)

    160: Tyson Meyer (MAHS) def. Levi Lund (ACGC) by 11-3 major decision

    170: Cullen Lewis (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

    182: CJ Toedter (ACGC) def. MAHS by forfeit

    195: Tanner Fester (ACGC) def. Austin Johnson (MAHS) by fall (1:51)

    220: Tyler VanLuik (MAHS) def. Tanner Berghuis (ACGC) by 7-1 decision

    285: Brodie Maresch (ACGC) def. Jakob Swalla (MAHS) by fall (1:10)

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersMinnewaska wrestling
    Advertisement
    randomness