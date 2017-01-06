Dennis VanDyke put up 13 points in the contest for the Lakers, including two three-pointers and a five-for-six effort from the free throw stripe.

Isaac Douglas led Montevideo to the win with 22 points, coming from six threes and two field goals from inside. Travis Dreyer added 15 points, while Riley Emery had 11.

The loss brings the Lakers to 5-4 on the year, while Montevideo improves to 2-5 with the win.

MONTEVIDEO 23 33 — 56

MINNEWASKA 22 31 — 53

MINNEWASKA TOTALS — FG - 20-43; FT - 7-10; 3PT FG - 6-14; 21 rebounds, 14 assists, 8 steals, 5 turnovers.

INDIVIDUALS — Garrett Jensen - 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 turnover; Dennis VanDyke - 13 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Jake Peters - 9 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 turnover; Matt Gruber 7 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 turnover; Jackson Johnsrud 3 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds; Collin Richards 3 points, 1 assist; Ryan Christianson - 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover.

MONTEVIDEO SCORING — Isaac Douglas - 22; Travis Dreyer - 15; Riley Emery 11; Derek Kilibarda 3; Isaac Hoogeveen - 2; Henry Strunc - 2