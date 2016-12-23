Boys basketball: Minnewaska moves to 3-3 with Thursday win

The Jaguars' Evan Wiener went eight-for-nine from the free throw line in the first half, contributing to 13 points and helping them to a 34-32 lead at the half.

But the Lakers took charge after the intermission, scoring 32 points to meet their first half output while holding BBE to 22 second-half points.

Along with Gruber's and Johnsrud's 39 combined points, Garrett Jensen added 10 points and six rebounds and Dennis VanDyke had eight points and six rebounds.

The win brings the Lakers to 3-3 on the year, while the Jaguars fall to 1-4.

MAHS 32 32 — 64

BBE 34 22 — 56

MINNEWASKA STATS — Matt Gruber - 20 points, 1 assist, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 turnover; Jackson Johnsrud - 19 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Garrett Jensen - 10 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Dennis VanDyke - 8 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 turnovers; Jake Peters - 5 points, 6 assists, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 turnovers; Collin Richards - 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 turnovers; Ryan Christianson - 2 assists, 1 steal; Jaeger Jergenson - 1 rebound.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA SCORING — Evan Wiener 19; Parker Schwinghammer 17; Ryan Illies 8; Derek Wiener 7; Ryan Olmscheid 5.