Boys basketball: Lakers drop home opener in overtime loss

Minnewaska (1-1) had a 40-32 lead going into the intermission, but MACA made up the eight point deficit in the final 18 minutes and tied the game at 67.

The Tigers put up 13 points in overtime, while the Lakers managed only seven.

With Peters' 14 points, Minnewaska's Matt Gruber and Dennis VanDyke each added 13, and Jackson Johnsrud had 11.

The Tigers had four double-digit scorers, including Lukus Manska with 23, Jacob Zosel with 20, Camden Arndt with 13 and Tate Nelson with 11.

Minnewaska hosts Parkers Prairie tonight, Friday Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Minnewaska Scoring: Jake Peters 14, Matt Gruber 13, Dennis VanDyke 13, Jackson Johnsrud 11, Colin Richards 7, Jack Blevins 5, Garrett jensen 5, Jaeger Jergenson 4, Ryan Christianson 2.